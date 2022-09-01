Japan Open 2022: HS Prannoy upsets ex-World Champion Loh Kean Yew to enter quarters

Staging two brilliant comebacks in the same match, HS Prannoy showed the mettle he is made of as he defeated 2021 World Champion Loh Kean Yew, 22-20, 21-19 in a straight-game affair that took 44 minutes and stormed into the quarterfinals of the Japan Open 2022.

Seeking revenge for the loss Loh Kean Yew had served to him in their last meeting at the 2021 World Championships in Huelva at the quarterfinals, the World No. 18 Indian shuttler came out all guns blazing against the Singaporean at the BWF Super 750 tournament in Osaka.

R16

Loh K Y. vs Prannoy

20-22

19-21



However, the pressure moments in the match were plenty and things were not going in Prannoy's way in a lot of instances in the match, especially during the second game. On both occasions, Prannoy had to dig deep and make stunning comebacks to get this win.



In the opening game, Prannoy had to save three game points when he was down 17-20 and he did it with some wonderful winners and great deception to win the first game, 22-20.

In the second game, the momentum had entirely swung to the side of Loh Kean Yew and he led 11-4 in the mid-game break, making things look extremely dangerous. From that how Prannoy managed to make a cover-up and eventually tie at 17 all before charging forward, is what makes HS Prannoy the hero of Indian badminton as he is.

Playing some solid badminton, both players gave it their all but it was Prannoy's strategic shots and utter domination of the front court that won him the match today and earn him a ticket to another quarterfinal this year.

HS Prannoy will take on the fourth-seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei next.