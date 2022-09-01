Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Japan Open 2022 Day 3 LIVE: HS Prannoy vs former World Champion Loh Kean Yew— Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow all the live updates from the Japan Open 2022 as Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy eye quarterfinal berths at the Super 750 tournament.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Japan Open 2022 from Osaka!
We are down to the last two men standing at the BWF Super 750 event as Kidambi Srikanth, who ousted World No. 4 Lee Zii Jia, and in-form HS Prannoy will feature in their respective pre-quarterfinals action.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 1 Sep 2022 3:47 AM GMT
And it had to be a trickshot from Prannoy to win him the first game!
Beautiful comeback from HSP as he saves 3 game points and wins the opening game at the first opportunity for him 22-20! Beautiful stuff from both players
- 1 Sep 2022 3:41 AM GMT
Another cross-court smash from HSP and he levels at 17 ALL!
HSP applies pressure at the front court and takes 4 points on the trot to level matters in this opening game.
- 1 Sep 2022 3:39 AM GMT
Prannoy attacks back with his cross-courts and comes up at 15-17
Prannoy on the comeback trail as he unleashes some creative winners that floors LKY!
