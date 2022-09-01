Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Japan Open 2022 Day 3 LIVE: HS Prannoy vs former World Champion Loh Kean Yew— Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow all the live updates from the Japan Open 2022 as Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy eye quarterfinal berths at the Super 750 tournament.

hs prannoy badminton
X

HS Prannoy ( Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-09-01T09:26:54+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Japan Open 2022 from Osaka!

We are down to the last two men standing at the BWF Super 750 event as Kidambi Srikanth, who ousted World No. 4 Lee Zii Jia, and in-form HS Prannoy will feature in their respective pre-quarterfinals action.

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai HS Prannoy Kidambi Srikanth 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X