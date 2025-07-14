Japan Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag eye first title of year; Sindhu, Lakshya in contention

India's leading badminton pair, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty, will be hoping to convert consistent showings into a title win as they headline the country's challenge at the Japan Open Super 750, which begins in Tokyo on Tuesday.

Currently ranked No. 15 in the world, Satwik and Chirag have shown flashes of their best throughout the season despite injury setbacks. The Commonwealth Games 2022 gold medallists have already made three semi-final appearances in 2025 at the Malaysia Open, India Open, and Singapore Open alongside a solid quarter-final finish at the Indonesia Open.

Both shuttlers battled physical issues in the early part of the season, with Satwik sidelined due to illness and Chirag managing a nagging back problem. Now back in full rhythm, they will kick off their campaign in Tokyo against the Korean duo of Kang Min Hyuk and Ki Dong Ju.

In singles, all eyes will be on Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, both of whom are looking to reignite their form on the international circuit.

Lakshya, world No. 18, has endured a tough season with several early-round exits. His most encouraging performance came at the All England Open, where he reached the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old was forced to retire from a match at the Singapore Open due to a back issue, but a strong showing against world No. 3 Shi Yu Qi in Indonesia suggested that his sharpness is gradually returning. He begins his campaign against China’s Wang Zheng Xing.

Sindhu, meanwhile, is seeking a breakthrough in what has been a turbulent year. The two-time Olympic medallist and former world champion has struggled for consistency, with only one quarter-final appearance at the India Open to show for her efforts so far in 2025.

Now ranked 16th in the world, she has been working under Indonesian coach Irwansyah Adi Pratama for the last six months and is slowly rebuilding confidence following a hamstring injury. She will start against Korea’s Sim Yu Jin.

Teen sensation Unnati Hooda, who impressed with a semi-final run at the Taipei Open earlier this year, has a tough opener against Thailand’s seventh seed Pornpawee Chochuwong. Meanwhile, Anupama Upadhyaya will take on compatriot Rakshitha Ramraj in an all-Indian opening round.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan Amsakarunan and Ruban Kumar face a formidable task against Korea’s third seeds Kim Won Ho and Seo Seung Jae.

The women’s doubles will feature two Indian pairs: Kavipriya Selvam and Simran Singhi are set to play Hong Kong’s Lui Lok and Tsang Hiu Yan, while the Panda sisters - Rutaparna and Swetaparna take on Japan’s Kokona Ishikawa and Maiko Kawazoe.

Notably, there will be no Indian representation in the mixed doubles category at this edition of the $950,000 BWF Super 750 event.

Indian contingent

Men's Singles: Lakshya Sen

Women's Singles: PV Sindhu, Unnati Hooda, Anupama Upadhyay, Rakshitha Ramraj

Men's Doubles: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy-Chirag Shetty, Hariharan Amsakarunan-Ruban Kumar

Women's Doubles: Kavipriya Selvam-Simran Singhi, Rutaparna Panda-Swetaparna Panda

Where to Watch?

You can catch all the LIVE action from the 2025 Japan Open Super 750 on the BWF YouTube channel