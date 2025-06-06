Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag exits in the quarterfinals

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty faced a straight-game defeat in the quarterfinals of the BWF World Tour Super 1000 Tournament, Indonesia Open 2025, at the Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

The former world No. 1 pair was not in their best form and fell short to the in-form Malaysian pair of Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee in a straight game (19-21, 16-21) match that lasted for just 43 minutes.

This was also the first-ever win for the seventh-seeded Malaysian pair against Satwik and Chirag in their fifth meeting today at the Istora Stadium.

Satwik-Chirag couldn't capitalize on opportunities

The Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag had a close start to the match as neither of the pair was able to take a more than three-point lead in the game, and in the end it was tightly poised at 19-19. The Malaysians took the final two points and made an early lead in the match.

They continued their momentum in the second game and dominantly went into the mid-game interval with a six-point lead. The Indians didn't let them go without a fight and reduced the deficit to just 1 post mid-game.

However, at 16-17, the Indian pair made a few unforced errors and dropped four points on the trot in that crucial moment, ending their campaign in Indonesia in the quarterfinals.

Satwik-Chirag were the only Indian representatives in the quarterfinals as the other shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri, and Satish-Aadya faced a second-round exit on Wednesday.