Japan Open 2022: Lakshya, Saina, Prannoy in action- Preview, Schedule, When to watch, Live Stream

Indian shuttlers will compete in the Japan Open 2022, which gets underway on Tuesday (August 30) at the Maruzen Intec Arena Osaka in Osaka, Japan, and returns after a two-year absence.

Due to COVID-19, the Japan Open, also known as the Japan Super Series 750, was postponed in 2020 and 2021. The 16th badminton tournament will take place at the Japan Open in 2022.

The first round matches for the 2022 Japan Open will take place on August 30 and 31, followed by the second round, quarterfinals, semifinals, and finals on Sunday (September 4).



At the Japan Open in 2022, Indian singles shuttlers Saina Nehwal, Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth, and HS Prannoy will compete. Prannoy will start against a familiar opponent Angus Ng Ka Long while Lakshya will face Kento Nishimoto and Srikanth will play Lee Zii Jia. Saina Nehwal is slotted against the recently crowned world champion Yamaguchi.

Treesa Jolly-Gayathri Gopichand and Dhruv Kapila-MR Arjun will compete in the doubles competition.



Earlier, PV Sindhu was also drawn but she withdrew from the event owing to her recovery from the injury. World Champion Viktor Axelsen also pulled out just before the tournament citing health reasons after winning the world title.

Schedule

Kidambi Srikanth vs Lee Zii Jia- 31st August

Lakshya Sen vs Kenta Nishimoto- 31st August

HS Prannoy vs Angus Ng Ka Long- 30th August

Saina Nehwal vs Akane Yamaguchi- 31st August

Krishna / Vishnuvardhan vs Christo Popov / Toma Junior Popov- 31st August

Dhruv Kapila / MR Arjun vs Choi Sol-Gyu / Kim Won-ho- 31st August

Treesa Jolly / Gayathri Gopichand vs Rawinda Prajongjai / Jongkolphan Kititharakul- 31st August

Ashwini Bhat K & Shikha Gautam vs Baek Ha-na / Lee Yu-rim- 31st August

Venkat Gaurav Prasad & Juhi Dewangan vs Zheng Siwei / Huang Yaqiong- 31st August

Where to Watch

The first two days (30th and 31st August) will stream on the youtube channel of the Badminton World Federation. From 1st September onwards, Sports 18 will broadcast the event in India.

Live Streaming