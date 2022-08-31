Japan Open 2022: Lakshya,Srikanth, Saina, Arjun/Dhruv in action- Scores, Updates, Live Blog

Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal will kick off their Japan Open 2022 campaign today. Lakshya plays against K. Nishimoto while Srikanth will face Lee Zii Jia of Malaysia. Saina Nehwal will be up against world champion Akane Yamaguchi.

In doubles, Arjun MR/Dhruv Kapila face Choi S.G/Kim Won H. and Gayatri Gopichand/Treesa Jolly go against R. Prajongjai/J. Kititharakul.

On Day 1, HS Prannoy advanced to pre-quarterfinals as Angus retired from the game.

Stay Tuned for more updates.