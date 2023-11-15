Japan Masters 2023: Priyanshu Rajawat suffers straight-game defeat

Priyanshu Rajawat, on Wednesday, made a first-round exit from the Japan Masters 2023 in Kumamoto.



Rajawat, ranked 30th in the world, suffered a straight-game (21-15, 21-12) defeat to world no. 21 Lin Chun-Yi of Chinese Taipei. Lin took a mere 32 minutes to knock out Priyanshu.

Playing each other for the first time, Lin took a 5-3 lead over Rajawat in the opening game. Priyanshu, however, drew level at 5-5. The Chinese Taipei player cruised to an 11-8 lead at the interval.

Lin, a left-handed player, was rewarded for his swift movement and deft placement of the shuttle, often forcing Priyanshu to make errors at the net.

Priyanshu would soon find himself trailing 12-19 as his angled backhand returns went wide multiple times and ruffled the net.

Kumamoto Masters Japan 2023

MS - R32

21 21 LIN Chun-Yi🏅

15 12 🇮🇳Priyanshu RAJAWAT



🕚 in 32 minutes — BWFScore (@BWFScore) November 15, 2023

The Indian shuttler won three points to reduce Lin's lead. But it was never enough for him to counter Lin, who won the opening game 21-15.



In the second game, too, Priyanshu trailed 3-5, and Lin soon took an 11-6 lead. But Priyanshu showed better control of the net and won points with dribbles and net cord.

However, Lin extended his lead to 15-9 with two back-to-back flat smashes. Priyanshu could win three more points in the game as Lin prevailed 21-12 to advance to the pre-quarterfinals.

Later today, Lakshya Sen and HS Prannoy will be in action.

On Tuesday, the men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty were knocked out in the first round.