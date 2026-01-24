International athletes complain to the IOC about playing conditions at the India Open

The 2026 India Open was marred by numerous organisational lapses and severe air Pollution level in Delhi throughout the event, and now several leading international athletes have lodged complaints to the IOC.

According to reports, the IOC has confirmed that several international athletes have connected with the IOC Athletes' Commission over Delhi's hazardous air pollution issue.

India Open, a BWF World Tour Super 750 event, is one of the leading badminton tournaments, attracting top international athletes from across the globe.

The 2026 edition of the India Open was extra special as this was a precursor of the bigger mega event, the World Championships, to be held at the national capital in August.

But, with these organisations challanges, the athletes were not feeling comfortable with the playing conditions at the arena, especially the air pollution levels.

Anders Antonsen, the world no.3 men's singles player from Denmark, has even withdrawn from the 2026 India Open due to such high AQI levels.

A few more athletes, who came to India at their own risk, also commented on the same during the tournament; some even joked that they were trying not to breathe here.

In the bigger picture, with India aiming to bid for the 2036 Olympics, these consistent organisational failures can hamper its bid for the biggest sporting event in the world.