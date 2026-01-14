Anders Antonsen withdraws from India Open citing hazardous Delhi air quality

World No. 3 Anders Antonsen has once again refused to participate in the BWF India Open, citing extreme air pollution in New Delhi as the reason for his withdrawal.

In an Instagram Story, the Danish star explained that he believes the city’s current environment is “not a place to host a badminton tournament” and revealed that the Badminton World Federation fined him USD 5,000 after his decision.

Antonsen wrote:

“Many are curious to why I have pulled out of the India Open for the 3rd consecutive year. Due to the extreme pollution in Delhi at the moment I don’t think it’s a place to host a badminton tournament. Crossing my fingers that it will be better in the summer when the World Championships will take place in Delhi. As a result BWF once again has fined me 5000 usd.”

Experts and environmental monitors have highlighted that Delhi’s air quality continues to deteriorate in winter. Real-time Air Quality Index (AQI) readings for the capital and surrounding areas have frequently remained in the “severe” to “hazardous” category, with PM2.5 levels significantly above safe health limits, posing risks especially for athletes exerting themselves during competition.

Antonsen’s decision comes just a day after fellow Dane Mia Blichfeldt raised concerns about the conditions at the India Open venue.

After securing a first-round victory in New Delhi, Blichfeldt described the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium as impressive in size but criticised aspects of the playing environment and stated that she took precautions this year to avoid falling ill, as she did last season.

Blichfeldt also noted that issues such as cleanliness and colder conditions have persisted, emphasising that fair playing conditions are essential for athletes’ health and performance.