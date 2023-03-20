Indonesian badminton star passes away in road accident

In a heartbreaking news from the world of badminton, young Indonesian shuttler Syabda Perkasa Belawa died in a road accident early on Monday morning.

The Badminton Association of Indonesia (PBSI) confirmed the same across their social media platforms.

"The PP PBSI extended family expresses their deepest condolences for the death of one of Indonesia's young athletes, Syabda Perkasa Belawa (21 years) in an accident on the Pemalang toll road (Central Java), Monday (20/3) early morning," the national federation tweeted.

Innalillahi wa inna ilaihi roji'un.



Keluarga besar PP PBSI mengucapkan belasungkawa yang sedalam-dalamnya atas berpulangnya salah satu atlet muda Indonesia, Syabda Perkasa Belawa (21 tahun) dalam kecelakaan di tol Pemalang (Jawa Tengah), Senin (20/3) dini hari. pic.twitter.com/y4dS7Wb4up — BADMINTON INDONESIA (@INABadminton) March 20, 2023





As per reports, Syabda Perkasa Belawa was travelling at the Pemalang Toll Road in Central Java with his family when the unfortunate incident took place. His mother, too, is reported to have breathed her last in the incident while his brother and father have survived the accident.

Yuni Kartika, a former Indonesian shuttler, in her Instagram post revealed that Syabda Belawa and his family were on their way to Sragen for a pilgrimage to pay homage to his grandmother, who passed away recently.





Syaba Perkasa Belawa was last seen in action at the 2023 Iran Fajr International in February last month, where he emerged as the men's singles champion.

Belawa was ranked 90th in the world in men's singles and was considered to be one of the brightest young prospects for Indonesian Badminton.



