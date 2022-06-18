CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: HS Prannoy loses to Zhao Jun Peng — Scores, Updates, Blog

HS Prannoy could not produce his best against Zhao Jun Peng of China and lost in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022.

HS Prannoy will take on Zhao Jun Peng in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022
X

HS Prannoy will take on Zhao Jun Peng in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-18T19:59:27+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022!

In brilliant form, HS Prannoy has been demolishing his opponents - Lakshya Sen, Ng Ka Long Angus and Rasmus Gemke, so far and will look to continue the same against China's World No. 35 shuttler Zhao Jun Peng, all of 26 years.

This is Prannoy's second semi-final at the BWF Super 1000 event in Indonesia with 2017 being the first instance, where he lost in the semis. Prannoy will look to better his result today.

Follow all badminton updates live:


Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X