Badminton
Indonesia Open 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: HS Prannoy loses to Zhao Jun Peng — Scores, Updates, Blog
HS Prannoy could not produce his best against Zhao Jun Peng of China and lost in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022!
In brilliant form, HS Prannoy has been demolishing his opponents - Lakshya Sen, Ng Ka Long Angus and Rasmus Gemke, so far and will look to continue the same against China's World No. 35 shuttler Zhao Jun Peng, all of 26 years.
This is Prannoy's second semi-final at the BWF Super 1000 event in Indonesia with 2017 being the first instance, where he lost in the semis. Prannoy will look to better his result today.
Live Updates
- 18 Jun 2022 2:26 PM GMT
Well fought, Prannoy
No matter the results today, HS Prannoy played a great tournament at the Indonesia Open this time and was the last Indian standing in the BWF Super 1000 tournament.
Come back stronger, Prannoy!
- 18 Jun 2022 2:22 PM GMT
HS Prannoy tries his best but fails, Zhao is through to the finals!
It's another semi-final loss for HS Prannoy at the Indonesia Open 2022 as the Chinese Zhao Jun Peng really played some top-level badminton to defeat Prannoy, 21-16, 21-15 in 40 minutes.
Zhao will meet Viktor Axelsen in the finals today.
- 18 Jun 2022 2:19 PM GMT
Pressure builds as Zhao gets match point, Prannoy saves one with a smash!
Prannoy hasn't given up yet and is at 14-20
- 18 Jun 2022 2:15 PM GMT
Things just not working out for Prannoy today...the errors pile
Prannoy's shots are not landing as expected and the unforced errors are piling.
Zhao Jun Peng leads at 16-9
- 18 Jun 2022 2:14 PM GMT
Zhao looks like a man on a mission with his high-pace returns!
Zhao Jun Peng is playing some great badminton here and leaving Prannoy flustered.
- 18 Jun 2022 2:11 PM GMT
Zhao gets the momentum and leads at 11-7
Zhao is extremely good at the fast rallies here and Prannoy isn't being able to give the answers.
Zhao Jun Peng takes 8 points in a row to head into the mid-game interval at 11-7