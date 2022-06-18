Indonesia Open 2022 HIGHLIGHTS: HS Prannoy loses to Zhao Jun Peng — Scores, Updates, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022!

In brilliant form, HS Prannoy has been demolishing his opponents - Lakshya Sen, Ng Ka Long Angus and Rasmus Gemke, so far and will look to continue the same against China's World No. 35 shuttler Zhao Jun Peng, all of 26 years.

This is Prannoy's second semi-final at the BWF Super 1000 event in Indonesia with 2017 being the first instance, where he lost in the semis. Prannoy will look to better his result today.

