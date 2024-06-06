Badminton
Indonesia Open 2024 Live: Lakshya Sen, Ashwini-Tanisha in action, Treesa-Gayatri exit - Blog, Scores, Updates
Catch all the live action from the second round of Indonesia Open 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.
Indonesia Open 2024 Live: The second round action of Indonesia Open Super 1000 Tournament will take place at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.
Indian shuttlers have a total of five matches on this third day of the competition. Tressa-Gayatri and Ashwini-Tanisha in women's doubles while Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat in men's singles are the key matches of the day,
While, Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy will take on the world no.1 Chinese pair in mixed doubles second round fixture.
Catch all the live updates here:
Live Updates
- 6 Jun 2024 8:21 AM GMT
After a little delay because of technical error, Lakshya takes a big lead at mid-game
Game-1: Lakshya Sen 11-6 Kenta Nishimoto
- 6 Jun 2024 8:10 AM GMT
Sen trying to force Kenta run on court for chasing shuttles on his precise placements
Game-1: Lakshya Sen 7-3 Kenta Nishimoto
- 6 Jun 2024 8:08 AM GMT
A great placement at back court from Lakshya followed by a easy smash to take an early lead
Game-1: Lakshya Sen 4-0 Kenta Nishimoto
- 6 Jun 2024 3:30 AM GMT
Treesa-Gayatri exits in round of 16 after a close fight
Treesa-Gayatri continues their good form at the Asian leg but could not get past another top 10 ranked Japanese pair in the second round of Indonesia Open after an immensely close fight in a match lasted for 75 minutes.
Final score: Treesa-Gayatri 21-19, 19-21,19-21 Matsumoto-Nagahara
- 6 Jun 2024 3:26 AM GMT
So close yet so far for Treesa-Gayatri as the Japanese converted the final match point to take the win
Game-3: Treesa-Gayatri 19-21 Matsumoto-Nagahara
- 6 Jun 2024 3:25 AM GMT
The Indians saves one match point after a powerful smash from Treesa in the center of the court
Game-3: Treesa-Gayatri 19-20 Matsumoto-Nagahara
- 6 Jun 2024 3:23 AM GMT
Two points on trot for Indians after an aggressive smashing play from Treesa
Game-3: Treesa-Gayatri 18-19 Matsumoto-Nagahara