Badminton

Indonesia Open 2024 Live: Lakshya Sen, Ashwini-Tanisha in action, Treesa-Gayatri exit - Blog, Scores, Updates

Catch all the live action from the second round of Indonesia Open 2024 in Jakarta, Indonesia on Thursday.

Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand in action at Indonesia Open 2024. (File photo: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 6 Jun 2024 8:22 AM GMT

Indonesia Open 2024 Live: The second round action of Indonesia Open Super 1000 Tournament will take place at Jakarta, Indonesia, on Thursday.

Indian shuttlers have a total of five matches on this third day of the competition. Tressa-Gayatri and Ashwini-Tanisha in women's doubles while Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat in men's singles are the key matches of the day,

While, Sikki and Sumeeth Reddy will take on the world no.1 Chinese pair in mixed doubles second round fixture.

Catch all the live updates here:

Live Updates

2024-06-06 01:45:28
Badminton
