Indonesia Open 2025: Satwik-Chirag wins a three-game thriller in R16

The dynamic duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty has reached the quarterfinals for the second consecutive week at the Indonesia Open 2025 at the Istora Senayan, Jakarta, on Thursday.

The former world No. 1 pair edged past the rising Danish pair of Rasmus Kjaer and Frederik Sogaard in a tight three-game (16-21, 21-18, 22-20) match that lasted for an hour and 8 minutes.

Satwik-Chirag will be the only Indian representatives in the quarterfinals as the other shuttlers, PV Sindhu, Treesa-Gayatri, and Satish-Aadya faced a second-round exit in their respective categories.

A topsy-turvy affair

The Indian duo of Satwik and Chirag had a poor start to the match, dropping a five-point lead in the opening game, and could not recover from that and lost the first game, 16-21.

They, however, bounced back in the second game, but it was very closely poised till the mid-game interval. After that, the Indians put up an aggressive show to gain a big lead and force a decider.

The deciding game was also a topsy-turvy affair with both pairs exchanging leads in the mid-game, but eventually Satwik-Chirag held on to their composure and closed the match by saving one match point, 22-20.

Earlier, the India no.1 women's singles player PV Sindhu had a close three-game (22-20, 10-21, 18-21) defeat to much higher-ranked Pornpawee Chochuwong of Thailand in the second round.

Similarly, the other two doubles pairings of Treesa Jolly / Gayatri Gopichand and Sathish Karunakaran / Aadya Variyath faced a straight-game defeat in their respective matches.