“The game has evolved”: PV Sindhu reflects on changing dynamics in Women’s Singles

PV Sindhu’s campaign at the Indonesia Open came to an end in the Round of 16 after a nail-biting encounter against Thailand’s Pornpawee Chochuwong.

The Indian shuttler fell just short, losing 22-20, 10-21, 18-21 despite holding a 16-13 lead in the deciding game.

While the result wasn't what she hoped for, Sindhu remained upbeat about her progress, particularly as she continues to adapt under a new coach since January. But the most telling part of her post-match interview wasn’t just about tactics or fitness — it was about time.

As she was asked about the evolution of her game, Sindhu offered a candid reflection on how much women’s badminton has changed since her early years on the circuit.

“Back in 2016, it was more of an attacking game,” Sindhu recalled. “Now, it's more about long rallies, more clears and drops, and very strong defense. So we have to be prepared for long games. It’s become more of a rally game now.”

Her observation is not just personal but mirrors a broader shift in modern badminton — one that emphasizes endurance, patience, and strategic variation over sheer aggression.

With two Olympic medals to her name and now entering a phase of transition with a new coach, Sindhu acknowledges the challenges of staying at the top, particularly in an era where younger, physically demanding styles dominate.

“I’m not a junior anymore,” she said, addressing the need to balance training volume and recovery. “You have to stay injury-free and keep up with the youngsters. It’s not going to be easy, but we’re working hard and on the right track.”

Despite the Round of 16 exit, Sindhu remains optimistic. Her performance in Jakarta marked a step forward, with glimpses of control and confidence. But she also knows it’s about converting those leads — like the one she had at 16-13 in the final game — into wins.

“I should have converted that into a win,” she admitted. “It was anybody’s game at 18-all. Still, I’m happy with my performance. There’s a lot to learn and take forward.”