Indonesia Open 2022 Quarterfinals HIGHLIGHTS: HS Prannoy enters semifinals — Scores, Results, Blog

HS Prannoy remains the lone Indian standing at the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022 tournament as took on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals and won the match in straight games, 21-14, 21-12 in 40 minutes.

Prannoy's last meeting with Gemke before this took place during the Thomas Cup where Prannoy, injured, registered a solid victory against the Dane.



