Badminton
Indonesia Open 2022 Quarterfinals HIGHLIGHTS: HS Prannoy enters semifinals — Scores, Results, Blog
HS Prannoy locked horns with Denmark's Rasmus Gemke and dominated him to win the match and make it to his second semi-final at the Indonesia Open 2022.
HS Prannoy remains the lone Indian standing at the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022 tournament as took on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals and won the match in straight games, 21-14, 21-12 in 40 minutes.
Prannoy's last meeting with Gemke before this took place during the Thomas Cup where Prannoy, injured, registered a solid victory against the Dane.
Follow all live badminton updates here:
Live Updates
- 17 Jun 2022 3:48 PM GMT
HS PRANNOY WINS! INTO SEMIS WE GO!
HS Prannoy puts up a dominant show against Rasmus Gemke and wins the match, 21-14, 21-12 in 40 minutes to progress to his second semi-final at the Indonesia Open 2022!
- 17 Jun 2022 3:43 PM GMT
Prannoy leads 15-12!
Prannoy is making great smashes too and is striding confidently in this match. He has the momentum and leads at 15-12!
- 17 Jun 2022 3:40 PM GMT
Prannoy makes some great cross-court smashes!
Prannoy leads 13-11
- 17 Jun 2022 3:36 PM GMT
Prannoy toys with the birdie and finds the right angles for his returns
Prannoy is moving extremely well and mixes his shots to leave Gemke guessing the returns. Good show, so far!
- 17 Jun 2022 3:30 PM GMT
Into Game 2 and we have a tenser start!
Prannoy leads at 5-3 with some beautiful net shots coming from Prannoy's racquet!
- 17 Jun 2022 3:26 PM GMT
HS Prannoy wins Game 1 in 21-14!
A near-flawless show by HS Prannoy as he keeps the celebrations muted as he lands the cross-court winner to bag the first game, 21-14 in style! Let's go Prannoy!