Badminton

Indonesia Open 2022 Quarterfinals HIGHLIGHTS: HS Prannoy enters semifinals — Scores, Results, Blog

HS Prannoy locked horns with Denmark's Rasmus Gemke and dominated him to win the match and make it to his second semi-final at the Indonesia Open 2022.

HS Prannoy Rasmus Gemke Indonesia Open 2022 quarterfinals
X

HS Prannoy (right) will take on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke for a spot in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-17T21:41:44+05:30

HS Prannoy remains the lone Indian standing at the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022 tournament as took on Denmark's Rasmus Gemke in the quarterfinals and won the match in straight games, 21-14, 21-12 in 40 minutes.

Prannoy's last meeting with Gemke before this took place during the Thomas Cup where Prannoy, injured, registered a solid victory against the Dane.

Follow all live badminton updates here:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai HS Prannoy 
