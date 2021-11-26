Badminton
Indonesia Open 2021, Quarter-finals LIVE - PV Sindhu eyes hat-trick semifinal spot - Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Catch all the badminton action LIVE from the Indonesia Open 2021 as PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth and Satwik-Chirag eye semis.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Indonesia Open 2021 BWF Super 1000 tournament!
Packing in a lot of hearty performances in Bali, Indian badminton players are very much in the mix to contend for the Super 1000 title at the ongoing Indonesia Open 2021. All eyes will be on World Champion and double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu to advance to the semi-finals, for the third tournament in a row. Meanwhile, the dynamic men's doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will look to sharpen their form and keep their focus on the big prize, as will Sai Praneeth hope for a miraculous outing going in his favour against Viktor Axelsen.
Lots of exciting badminton action today, stay tuned!
Follow LIVE for all updates here:
Live Updates
- 26 Nov 2021 6:42 AM GMT
With that start to the day - we cannot be in a better mood!
With PV Sindhu through to the semis, our mood is set!
A little later in the day, we have two more quarter-finals featuring Indians coming up!
Sai Praneeth has a meaty challenge on his hands as he will have to go up against Viktor Axelsen of Denmark
Meanwhile, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty will be squaring off against Goh Sze Fei/Nur Izzuddin of Malaysia
- 26 Nov 2021 6:34 AM GMT
This is Sindhu's third semi-final in a row!
After semi-final finishes at the Hylo Open 2021, the Indonesia Masters 2021, Sindhu is through to the semis here at the Indonesia Open 2021!
Such a perfect start to this morning!! Let's go, champ!
- 26 Nov 2021 6:31 AM GMT
And the loudest of screams come from Sindhu as she moves into the semi-finals!!!
Phew, what a scare that was! PV Sindhu makes adjustments and comes back strong to win this gruelling match against Sim Yujin, 21-14, 19-21, 14-21 in 1 hour and 6 minutes!
- 26 Nov 2021 6:28 AM GMT
Sindhu has a handsome lead now!!!
PV Sindhu has galloped to an 18-14 lead now. She needs to keep calm and not make any hasty errors now!
- 26 Nov 2021 6:25 AM GMT
The screams are LOUD from Sindhu now!!
Sindhu keeps her nose forward here at 14-12 and a loud 'Come on!' from her!
- 26 Nov 2021 6:22 AM GMT
Sim Yujin is on the cover-up trail!
Yujin is closing in the gap now and is just one point away from equalizing at 10-11.
Too many errors from Sindhu and ill-placed shots suddenly, buck up, girl!!
- 26 Nov 2021 6:20 AM GMT
Net errors from Sindhu, tch tch!
Sindhu needs to step carefully here as Sim Yujin is attacking now.
Sindhu still has the decent lead at 11-8.