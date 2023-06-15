Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Badminton
Indonesia Open 2023 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen knocked out- Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open 2023.
Indian shuttlers are back in action in the pre-quarterfinals of the Indonesia Open 2023 which is a BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament.
Lakshya Sen and Kidambi Srikanth will square up in an all Indian clash while HS Prannoy will take NG Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong.
Today's matches:
- Lakshya Sen v/s Kidmabi Srikanth
- HS Prannoy v/s NG Ka Long Angus
- PV Sindhu v/s Tai Tzu
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s He Ji Ting/Zhou Dong Hao
- Priyanshu Rajawat v/s Anthony Ginting
Stay tuned for updates.
Live Updates
2023-06-15 03:10:01
- 15 Jun 2023 5:52 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is knocked out!
Masterclass from Tai Tzu as she goes from 16-16 to 21-16 in a flash and knocks out PV Sindhu.
- 15 Jun 2023 5:43 AM GMT
Tai Tzu leads 11-8.
Three point for the Chinese Taipei shuttler as PV Sindhu got over-aggressive in the end to concede points.
- 15 Jun 2023 5:41 AM GMT
Tai Tzu races to a 10-6 lead.
Sindhu makes consecutive errors and Tai goes from 5-6 down to 10-6 now.
- 15 Jun 2023 5:37 AM GMT
Second game has started so close!
Tai hits one wide to and PV Sindhu gets the point to make it 4-4.
- 15 Jun 2023 5:33 AM GMT
Tai Tzu wins the first game 21-18.
It was a close with Sindhu keeping the pressure on in the second half but Tai prevails.
