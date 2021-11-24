Badminton
Indonesia Open LIVE - Day 2 - PV Sindhu in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from Day 2 of the Indonesia Open 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 2 of the Indonesia Open 2021
The first day of the Indonesia Open 2021 ended on a disappointing note for India, with the country's shuttlers falling to defeats in each of the four matches they played. With the likes of PV Sindhu and Kidambi Srikanth expected to be in action today, can the Indian fortunes change?
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 24 Nov 2021 6:34 AM GMT
Gruelling encounter of 70 minutes but PV Sindhu overcomes!!
PV Sindhu wins after an intense fight against Aya Ohori and advances her head to head dominance to 11-0 against the Japanese to win in 1 hour 10 minutes, 17-21, 21-17, 21-17
- 24 Nov 2021 6:30 AM GMT
Sindhu with the tempo her way again!
PV Sindhu comes out on top of a 22-shot rally as she leads 18-15 in the decider!
- 24 Nov 2021 6:27 AM GMT
Deceptive play from Ohori as she is covering the deficit now!
Ohori is surprising Sindhu with her angles now as she comes up hot behind the Indian to equalise 15 ALL
- 24 Nov 2021 6:25 AM GMT
Sindhu uses her height well here as she lunges upwards to smash!
Ohori falls on the ground as Sindhu hits a powerful smash to lead 15-10!
- 24 Nov 2021 6:22 AM GMT
PV SINDHU KEEPS CHARGING WITH THE NIMBLE NET-GAME!
PV Sindhu shows Aya Ohori that she has charge of the game now as she leads 12-8 after a delicate netplay
- 24 Nov 2021 6:19 AM GMT
11-6 lead in the decider now!
Sindhu gets 6 points on the trot and she has the momentum here as they head into the mid-game interval!
Change of sides, please!
- 24 Nov 2021 6:18 AM GMT
Into the decider, the momentum has clearly changed!
The current World Champion, with eyes sharply focussed, is staying ahead at 9-6 and her screams are enough to convince about the passion involved here!
Let's go!