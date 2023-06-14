Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth moves to pre-quarters- HIGHLIGHTS

Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will eyeing wins in the first round of Indonesia Open 2023 after HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty moved to pre-quarterfinals yesterday.

India's matches today:

Lakshya Sen v/s Lee Zii Jia

Kidmabi Srikanth v/s Lu Guang Zu

Priyanshu Rajawat v/s Kunlavut Vitidsarn

Aakashi Kashyap v/s An Se Young

Stay tuned for updates.