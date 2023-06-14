Badminton
Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen, Kidambi Srikanth moves to pre-quarters- HIGHLIGHTS
Indian shuttlers Kidambi Srikanth, Lakshya Sen and Priyanshu Rajawat will eyeing wins in the first round of Indonesia Open 2023 after HS Prannoy, PV Sindhu and Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty moved to pre-quarterfinals yesterday.
India's matches today:
- Lakshya Sen v/s Lee Zii Jia
- Kidmabi Srikanth v/s Lu Guang Zu
- Priyanshu Rajawat v/s Kunlavut Vitidsarn
- Aakashi Kashyap v/s An Se Young
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2023 7:07 AM GMT
Guang is making a comeback here.
Srikanth makes another mistake on the net and Guang has reduced the lead to 15-18 now.
- 14 Jun 2023 7:03 AM GMT
Srikanth has been good on winners today.
Former world number 1 has been hitting his winners precisely today leaving Guang on the floor most of the times. Srikanth leads 15-10.
- 14 Jun 2023 6:58 AM GMT
Srikanth races to a lead of 11-7.
From 5-5, Srikanth leads 11-7 at the mid-game break after two brilliant rallies.
- 14 Jun 2023 6:51 AM GMT
Srikanth induces an error from Srikanth.
Srikanth leads 4-3 after Guang hits one on the net. The second game is going to be crucial for the Indian shuttler.
- 14 Jun 2023 6:46 AM GMT
Srikanth wins the first game.
Easy first game for Srikanth as he wins it with a score of 21-13.
- 14 Jun 2023 6:43 AM GMT
Healthy six-point lead for Srikanth.
The Indian shuttler has dominated the game so far and it is upon him to not let this slip from here after leading 17-11.