Badminton

Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses in the opening round of the tournament

Lakshya lost to Japan's Kento Momota in straight games, 21-23 15-21, in 53 minutes

Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen (Source: India Today)
By

PTI

Updated: 2021-11-23T19:28:50+05:30

India's Lakshya Sen fought hard before going down in straight games to top seed Kento Momota of Japan in the opening round of the Indonesia Open Super 1000 event.

The 21-year-old from Almora, who had lost in straight games to Momota in the round of 16 last week at the Indonesia Masters, lost 21-23 15-21 to the two-time world champion from Japan in 53 minutes.

In another men's singles match, Parupalli Kashyap went down 11-21 14-21 to Loh Kean Yew of Singapore to bow out of the competition.

Men's doubles pair of M R Arjun and Dhruv Kapila lost 20-22 13-21 to Korea's Choi Solgyu and Kim Wonho in the opening round.

Venkat Gaurav Prasad and Juhi Dewangan too had a dismal day as they went down 12-21 4-21 to Germany pair of Jones Ralfy Jansen and Linda Efler

Badminton Lakshya Sen 
