CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Dhruv/Arjun, Prannoy eye quarters — Scores, Results, Blog

India's medal hopes are looking dim and a lot will depend on HS Prannoy and MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila to keep them alive at the Indonesia Open 2022. Follow LIVE!

HS Prannoy in action at the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)
X

HS Prannoy in action at the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Badminton Photo)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-16T14:11:38+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2022!

It's been a pretty mixed outing for Indians at the BWF Super 1000 event with notably big names like PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen suffering first-round losses.

On today's list of action we have the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila as they will take on Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi from China and HS Prannoy will be up against Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, for a place in the quarters.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma lost to Lee Zii Jia (21-10, 21-13) and Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy also lost to top-seeds Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (21-16, 21-13).

Follow all badminton updates live:

Live Updates

>Load More
Badminton Bai HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X