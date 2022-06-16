Indonesia Open 2022, Day 3 LIVE: Dhruv/Arjun, Prannoy eye quarters — Scores, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 3 of the Indonesia Open 2022!

It's been a pretty mixed outing for Indians at the BWF Super 1000 event with notably big names like PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Kidambi Srikanth, and Lakshya Sen suffering first-round losses.

On today's list of action we have the men's doubles pair of MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila as they will take on Liu Yu Chen and Ou Xuan Yi from China and HS Prannoy will be up against Ng Ka Long Angus of Hong Kong, for a place in the quarters.

Earlier in the day, Sameer Verma lost to Lee Zii Jia (21-10, 21-13) and Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy also lost to top-seeds Chen Qing Chen/Jia Yi Fan (21-16, 21-13).

Follow all badminton updates live: