CWG Begin In
:
Days
:
Hrs
:
Min
 
Sec
Log In
Log In
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Get ready for some mouth-watering clashes as Thomas Cup teammates -Lakshya Sen takes on HS Prannoy and Srikanth goes up against a Frenchman. Follow for all live Indonesia Open updates!

Lakshya Sen will take on HS Prannoy in the first round of the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Getty)
X

Lakshya Sen will take on HS Prannoy in the first round of the Indonesia Open 2022 (Source: Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-15T15:05:11+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022 being held at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta.

It's an action-packed day in Jakarta as Lakshya Sen will get ready to take on HS Prannoy (again) in an epic first-round clash. This will be their third career meeting, with the other two going in Lakshya's favour earlier this year only.

Meanwhile, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on Frenchman Brice Leverdez in the first round.

Plenty of doubles action is also there with MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila already having won while Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost. Haritha-Ashna remain for the day in doubles.

Follow for all live badminton updates:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai Lakshya Sen Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy 
Latest Videos
Next Story
Similar Posts
X
X