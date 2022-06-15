Badminton
Indonesia Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog
Get ready for some mouth-watering clashes as Thomas Cup teammates -Lakshya Sen takes on HS Prannoy and Srikanth goes up against a Frenchman. Follow for all live Indonesia Open updates!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022 being held at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta.
It's an action-packed day in Jakarta as Lakshya Sen will get ready to take on HS Prannoy (again) in an epic first-round clash. This will be their third career meeting, with the other two going in Lakshya's favour earlier this year only.
Meanwhile, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on Frenchman Brice Leverdez in the first round.
Plenty of doubles action is also there with MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila already having won while Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost. Haritha-Ashna remain for the day in doubles.
- 15 Jun 2022 9:25 AM GMT
Haritha & Ashna lost to Jeong & Kim 21-9, 21-8.
- 15 Jun 2022 8:35 AM GMT
India is having a mixed day till now.
- 15 Jun 2022 8:17 AM GMT
Welcome to another day of exciting badminton action!
India got off to a pretty dismal start on Day 1 of the Indonesia Open 2022 with PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth, Ishaan Bhatnagar-Tanisha Crasto, Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy suffering some early exits in the first round itself!
Only Sameer Verma and the veteran women's doubles duo of Ashwini Ponnappa and Sikki Reddy prevailed.
Here's what we have on our plate today.