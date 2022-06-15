Indonesia Open 2022, Day 2 LIVE: Lakshya, Srikanth, Prannoy in action — Scores, Updates, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 2 of the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022 being held at Istora Gelora Bung Karno, Jakarta.

It's an action-packed day in Jakarta as Lakshya Sen will get ready to take on HS Prannoy (again) in an epic first-round clash. This will be their third career meeting, with the other two going in Lakshya's favour earlier this year only.

Meanwhile, World Championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth will take on Frenchman Brice Leverdez in the first round.

Plenty of doubles action is also there with MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila already having won while Ashwini Bhat and Shikha Gautam lost. Haritha-Ashna remain for the day in doubles.

Follow for all live badminton updates: