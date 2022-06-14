Badminton
Indonesia Open 2022, Day 1 LIVE: PV Sindhu, Sai Praneeth in action — Scores, Results, Updates, Blog
Sindhu will take on her Tokyo Olympics bronze medal match opponent, China's He Bing Jiao in the first round of the Indonesia Open 2022. Follow all updates live!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from Day 1 of the Indonesia Open 2022 being held at Istora Gelora Bung Karno in Jakarta.
Right from the get-go of the BWF Super 1000 tournament, we have a few mouth-watering clashes lined up. PV Sindhu will take on China's He Bing Jiao - her opponent from the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal face-off, in the first round of the Indonesia Open.
Sai Praneeth will also open his campaign against Denmark's Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.
Follow all badminton updates live:
Live Updates
- 14 Jun 2022 1:51 AM GMT
Sindhu vs Bing Jiao Head-to-Head
He Bing Jiao and Sindhu have faced each other 17 times with the Chinese having a slight edge of 9-8 over Sindhu in their head-to-head record. The Indian, however, has won their last three meetings in a row, with one of them coming at the Tokyo Olympics bronze medal play-off last year.
Their most recent clash was at the Badminton Asia Championships in April this year, where PV Sindhu emerged a 21-9, 13-21, 21-19 winner.
- 14 Jun 2022 1:46 AM GMT
Welcome to the LIVE blog for Indonesia Open 2022
After not an eventful campaign at the Indonesia Masters last week, India will once again eye medal at the BWF Super 1000 Indonesia Open 2022.
Up next: PV Sindhu will begin her campaign against He Bing Jiao, while B Sai Praneeth will be up against Hans-Kristian Solberg Vittinghus.
We will begin the LIVE feed for the matches shortly.