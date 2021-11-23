Badminton
Indonesia Open LIVE - Lakshya Sen in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from day 1 of the Indonesia Open 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 1 of Indonesia Open 2021
The Indonesia Open 2021 Super 1000 is here, and we have a total of six Indians in action across four matches on the very first day. The main focus point on the day, if you are an Indian fan, would undoubtedly be the young Lakshya Sen taking on the World Number 1 Kento Momota. Besides, the likes of Parupalli Kashyap and others will be in action as well.
Stay tuned for all the latest updates!
Live Updates
- 23 Nov 2021 11:34 AM GMT
2nd Game: Momota 10-11 Lakshya
Lakshya takes 4 points on the trot to regain the lead in the second game. Lakshya leads by 8-5. Again, though Momota fights back, the Indian looks set to get into the halfway mark of the game with the lead firmly in his court. But yet again, just as the break looms, it's Momota with a flurry of points. It's the exact same scoreline at the break as in the 1st game. Lakshya has a narrow lead.
- 23 Nov 2021 11:24 AM GMT
How Lakshya Sen was in the lead throughout the 1st game but lost out
The second game begins. It's 2-2 at the moment. Here's a graphical illustration of how Lakshya led throughout the first game but eventually lost out to Momota.
- 23 Nov 2021 11:20 AM GMT
Momota wins first game 23-21
6 points on the trot to Kento Momota. His longest streak before this was 3 points. Brings up the first game point of the match, and it goes to the Japanese. Lakshya, not giving up, takes 2 points on the trot to take us to 20-20. Who will close this game out? It goes to the top seed, but a good fight given by Lakshya.
- 23 Nov 2021 11:12 AM GMT
Game 1: Momota 19-18 Lakshya
Lakshya builds a four-point lead now over Momota! Three more points to seal this game for the Indian now, leading by 18-14. Lakshya also gets a challenge right. Is his luck turning at the right time? Now it's Momota's turn to roar back! 5 points on the trot to the Japanese. And the Japanese gets into the lead for just the second time today.
- 23 Nov 2021 11:07 AM GMT
Game 1: Momota 14-15 Lakshya
Momota takes the lead for the first time at 12-11, before Lakshya gets the scores equal again. The Indian uses one of his challenges, but it is an unsuccessful one. Lakshya again draws ahead! Leading by 2 points now, now 1, with 15 minutes on the clock.
- 23 Nov 2021 11:01 AM GMT
Game 1: Momota 10-11 Laskhya
The Japanese is finding it hard to get into his stride as Lakshya keeps making the most of the early slip-ups. Momota slowly catches up with Lakshya, but the Indian doing well to maintain a healthy lead. Momota now roars back just as the break in the first game approaches. The scores are level for the first time at 10-10. But it's Lakshya who takes the last point before the changeover! The Indian leads!
- 23 Nov 2021 10:54 AM GMT
Game 1: Momota 1-5 Lakshya
Unbelievable start from the Indian! Three points on the trot get him ahead of the top seed. Quite a sizeable lead for Lakshya after the first few exchanges.
- 23 Nov 2021 10:50 AM GMT
Lakshya vs Momota: Match begins
Unfortunate for Lakshya to have to face the top seed in the first round itself. It's time for the David vs Goliath clash though. The Indian and the Japanese step out into the court. Time for live action.
- 23 Nov 2021 10:28 AM GMT
Up Next: Lakshya Sen vs Kento Momota
Lakshya Sen, Indian badminton's big hope, is now set to take on the legendary Kento Momota, the top seed here. Lakshya lost to Kento Momota at the Indonesia Masters just this month. He has a chance to improve his account today.
- 23 Nov 2021 10:14 AM GMT
Parupalli Kashyap KNOCKED OUT!
Parupalli Kashyap has been knocked out of the Indonesia Open 2021. He lost 11-21, 14-21 to Singapore's Loh Kean Yew in 32 minutes.