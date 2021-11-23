Indonesia Open LIVE - Lakshya Sen in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE Blog from Day 1 of Indonesia Open 2021

The Indonesia Open 2021 Super 1000 is here, and we have a total of six Indians in action across four matches on the very first day. The main focus point on the day, if you are an Indian fan, would undoubtedly be the young Lakshya Sen taking on the World Number 1 Kento Momota. Besides, the likes of Parupalli Kashyap and others will be in action as well.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!