Indonesia Open LIVE: HS Prannoy moves to round of 16- Results, Scores, Updates, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 1 of the Indonesia Open 2023.
Top Indian shuttlers will be in action as Indonesia Open 2023 which is a BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament commences today.
Five Indian clashes on Day 1:
- Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v/s Rin Iwanaga/Kei Nakanishi- 09:45 am
- HS Prannoy v/s Kenta Nishimoto- 10:30 am
- PV Sindhu v/s Greogria Mariska Tunjung- 11:15 am
- MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila v/s Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi- 12:00 pm
- Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s Christo Popov/Toma Popov- 01:30 pm
Live Updates
2023-06-13 03:15:16
- 13 Jun 2023 6:45 AM GMT
Early lead for Sindhu!
PV Sindhu started the game with a score of 0-2 but she has made a good comeback to lead 5-4 now.
- 13 Jun 2023 6:43 AM GMT
Sindhu against her arch nemesis of recent times and home favourite.
PV Sindhu has played quite some bouts against Gregoria Mariska Tunjung in past months and she has a big task of winning today.
- 13 Jun 2023 5:53 AM GMT
11-10 lead for Nishimoto at the mid-game break.
Prannoy hits wide as Kenta Nishimoto goes in the mid-game break with a lead of 11-10.
