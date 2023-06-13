Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Open LIVE: HS Prannoy moves to round of 16- Results, Scores, Updates, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE action from Day 1 of the Indonesia Open 2023.

HS Prannoy and PV Sindhu (credits: BAI Media)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 13 Jun 2023 6:48 AM GMT

Top Indian shuttlers will be in action as Indonesia Open 2023 which is a BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament commences today.

Five Indian clashes on Day 1:

  • Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v/s Rin Iwanaga/Kei Nakanishi- 09:45 am
  • HS Prannoy v/s Kenta Nishimoto- 10:30 am
  • PV Sindhu v/s Greogria Mariska Tunjung- 11:15 am
  • MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila v/s Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi- 12:00 pm
  • Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s Christo Popov/Toma Popov- 01:30 pm

Live Updates

2023-06-13 03:15:16
Badminton
