Indonesia Open LIVE: HS Prannoy moves to round of 16- Results, Scores, Updates, Blog

Top Indian shuttlers will be in action as Indonesia Open 2023 which is a BWF World Tour Super 1000 tournament commences today.

Five Indian clashes on Day 1:

Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand v/s Rin Iwanaga/Kei Nakanishi- 09:45 am

HS Prannoy v/s Kenta Nishimoto- 10:30 am

PV Sindhu v/s Greogria Mariska Tunjung- 11:15 am

MR Arjun/Dhruv Kapila v/s Ong Yew Sin/Teo Ee Yi- 12:00 pm

Satwik Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty v/s Christo Popov/Toma Popov- 01:30 pm

