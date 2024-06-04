Indonesia Open 2024: Sen, Treesa-Gayatri advance, George and Prannoy exit

As the first round of matches at the 2024 Indonesia Open drew to a close today, the results for the Indian contingent were mixed in nature.

While Lakshya Sen and women's doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand managed to advance to the RO16, Kiran George suffered a defeat to China's Weng Hong and Prannoy exited with a loss to fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat.

Mixed doubles pair Sumeet Reddy and Sikki Reddy also made it to the RO16 defeating V. Chiu and J. Gai of the USA.

﻿Easy going for Sen and Treesa-Gayatri

﻿Lakshya Sen would never lose against his Japanese opponent Kanta Tsuneyama and in a 40-minute encounter, Sen wrapped up the tie 21-12, 21-17.

The Indian will now face Japan's Kenta Nishimoto in the RO16 on Thursday (June 6).

Similarly, Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand made light work of their RO32 match against Taiwanese duo Yu Hsing and Cheng, defeating them 21-15, 21-11. They will face Japanese duo W. Nagahara and M. Matsumoto in the RO16 tomorrow (June 5).

﻿So near yet so far for Kiran

﻿Kiran George started off brilliantly against world no.16 Weng Hong and dominated the first game winning 21-11. But Weng Hong was not backing down and came back firing on all cylinders to take the second game 21-10.

Both players went toe to toe in the decider as Weng managed to save two match points and won the game with a narrow 22-20 score.

News Flash: Priyanshu Rajawat stuns senior compatriot HS Prannoy 21-17, 21- 12 in opening round of Indonesia Open (Super 1000).



Its maiden win for Priyanshu over Prannoy in their 4 meetings. #IndonesiaOpen pic.twitter.com/i0yj68aMPm — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) June 4, 2024

﻿Earlier in the day, mixed doubles pair Sumeet Reddy and Sikki Reddy defeated the US pairing of V. Chiu and J. 18-21, 21-16, 21-17 and proceeded into the RO16. ﻿﻿

In the final Indian game of the day, H.S Prannoy went up against fellow Indian Priyanshu Rajawat.

Despite the former being the favourite, Rajawat made light work of the affair posting a rather easy 21-17, 21-12 victory.

He now moves into the RO16 after this refreshing performance.