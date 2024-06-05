Indonesia Open: PV Sindhu exits in first round, Tanisha-Ashwini win

Day two of the 2024 Indonesia Open was treated with shock for the Indian contingent as the most notable result of the day was the defeat of P.V Sindhu against Wen Chi Hsu in the opening round of the tournament.

Women's doubles duo Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa saw off their opponents with relative ease whilst Rutaparna and Swetaparna Panda succumbed to the fiery South Korean duo H.Y Kong and S.Y Kim in a match that lasted less than 40 minutes.

﻿Rude awakening for Olympic veteran



﻿Everybody expected P.V Sindhu to get past Wen Chi Hsu in the RO32, especially given that the former was in red hot form having finished as runner-up at the recently concluded Singapore Open.

But Wen Chi Hsu had other ideas. She blew Sindhu out of the water in the first game and despite a late onslaught from the Indian, Hsu took a 1-0 lead.

Sindhu did storm back in Game 2 to make it 1-1. In the deciding set, the match seemed to go either way but Hsu's determined and courageous play saw her get the better of her opponent, handing Sindhu a shock exit.

Final Score: P.V Sindhu lost to Wen Chi Hsu 15-21, 21-15, 14-21.

﻿Light work for Olympic-bound Tanisha-Ashwini

﻿Olympic-bound women's duo Tanisha Crasto and Ashwini Ponappa saw off their RO32 opponents with relative ease, getting past Jackie Dent and C.Lai 21-15, 21-15. They will now face world no.2 S.H Lee and H.N Baek from South Korea tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the 'Panda sisters', Rutaparna Panda and Swetaparna Panda were brushed off with minimal effort by South Korean duo H.Y Kong and S.Y Kim 12-21, 9-21, in a game that lasted less than 40 minutes.

Final Score:

Tanisha-Ashwini bt Jackie Dent-Lai 21-15, 21-15.

Rutaparna-Swetaparna lost to Kong-Kim 12-21, 9-21.

