Badminton
Indonesia Open: Live Blog, Scores and Updates
PV Sindhu, Crasto-Ponnappa and others in action on day-two of the 2024 Indonesia Open.
Day-two of the Indonesia Open will feature several Indians in action.
In the women’s singles draw, PV Sindhu and A Kashyap will play their round-of-32 fixtures against W Hsu and R Intanon respectively.
And then there’s women’s doubles action for India as well. Castro-Ponnappa will square-off against the Canadian pair of Dent-Lai in their round-of-32 fixture.
Also, the Panda-sisters will take on the South Korean sixth-seeded pair of Yeong-Yong.
Live Updates
- 5 Jun 2024 3:30 AM GMT
The Panda-sisters in action as well
The fourth-fixture on court #1 features the Panda sisters.
They will take on the 6th seeded South Korean pair of Yeong-Yong.
- 5 Jun 2024 3:12 AM GMT
Plenty of action on day-two
Order Of Play - #IndonesiaOpen2024 (Day 2)— Badminton Talk (@BadmintonTalk) June 4, 2024
Wednesday, 5 June 2024
First match starts at 09.00 WIB
Match mana yang paling kalian nantikan?#KAIO2024 #IndomilkSteril #FaedahnyaRiil pic.twitter.com/0AwUveA0bN
- 5 Jun 2024 3:08 AM GMT
Women's doubles action for India as well
The Crasto-Ponnappa due will play the Canadian pair of Dent-Lai.
Their fixture is the final game on court #3.
- 5 Jun 2024 3:06 AM GMT
Day-two of the Indonesia Open all set to begin!
Hello and welcome to the live coverage of the 2024 Indonesia Open.
PV Sindhu will take on HW Chi in match #5 on court #2.