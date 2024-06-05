Indonesia Open: Live Blog, Scores and Updates

Day-two of the Indonesia Open will feature several Indians in action.

In the women’s singles draw, PV Sindhu and A Kashyap will play their round-of-32 fixtures against W Hsu and R Intanon respectively.

And then there’s women’s doubles action for India as well. Castro-Ponnappa will square-off against the Canadian pair of Dent-Lai in their round-of-32 fixture.

Also, the Panda-sisters will take on the South Korean sixth-seeded pair of Yeong-Yong.