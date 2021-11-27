Log In
Badminton

Indonesia Open 2021 LIVE - PV Sindhu exits - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog

Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the semifinal of the Indonesia Open 2021.

Ace shuttler PV Sindhu at Indonesia Open after winning her pre-quarterfinal match (Source: BWF/Twitter)
By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-27T13:08:41+05:30

Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from the semifinal of the Indonesia Open 2021

The Indonesia Open 2021 has reached its closing stages and India has PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag still in contention for a podium finish. While the former, despite boasting of an Olympic medal, has not made it to a final since the Swiss Open in March earlier this year, the latter has their World Tour Finals (WTF) slot hanging in balance.

A lot at stake for the Indian trio today. Can they come up with the goods?

Stay tuned for all the latest updates!

Live Updates

Badminton Badminton World Federation PV Sindhu Satwiksairaj Rankireddy Chirag Shetty 
