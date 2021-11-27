Badminton
Indonesia Open 2021 LIVE - PV Sindhu exits - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
The Indonesia Open 2021 has reached its closing stages and India has PV Sindhu and Satwik-Chirag still in contention for a podium finish. While the former, despite boasting of an Olympic medal, has not made it to a final since the Swiss Open in March earlier this year, the latter has their World Tour Finals (WTF) slot hanging in balance.
A lot at stake for the Indian trio today. Can they come up with the goods?
Live Updates
- 27 Nov 2021 7:37 AM GMT
PV SINDHU KNOCKED OUT
That's the end of the road in the Indonesia Open 2021 for PV Sindhu and her search for a final appearance continues. The reigning World Champion goes down 21-15, 9-21, 14-21 in 54 minutes.
Intanon is very happy with this win, and she has every right to be. Wonderful comeback after being a game down.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:34 AM GMT
MATCH POINT
7 Match points for Intanon and she roars. She knows she has this in the bag.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:33 AM GMT
18-13
Intanon breaks the momentum for Sindhu and wins two consecutive points. Can Sindhu bounce back from here?
- 27 Nov 2021 7:32 AM GMT
4-points in a row
Sindhu is trying to cling on to this match now. 4 points in a row and the deficit is down to three. 16-13 lead for the Thai.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:31 AM GMT
Has this slipped away?
Sindhu trails 10-16 in the decider, and I think this has already slipped away from her grasp. She has to unleash her beast mode NOW, if she is to win this from here.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:29 AM GMT
Brilliant smash
Intanon leaves her left side exposed and Sindhu takes full advantage with a powerful smash. 9-15.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:28 AM GMT
Intanon challenges
Intanon challenges a shot called out. It is indeed out and she loses a challenge. She leads 14-8.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:27 AM GMT
Terrible miss
Sindhu did all the hard work in that 20-shot rally, but fails to close it off. That just tips the net and lands on her side. 7-14.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:26 AM GMT
Wonderful!
A wonderful drop shot from Sindhu to start off the proceedings post the break. She trails 6-11.
- 27 Nov 2021 7:25 AM GMT
11-5
Intanon goes into the mid-game break with a massive 6 point lead. This is not looking good for Sindhu and India. Will a change of sides bring change in fortunes for the double Olympic medallist?