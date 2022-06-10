CWG Begin In
Badminton

Indonesia Masters 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: Lakshya, Sindhu in action — Scores, Results, Blog

Lakshya and Sindhu have a tough job on their hands as they are slated to cross roads with Chou Tien-chen and Ratchanok Intanon, respectively, for a place in the semis of the Indonesia Masters. Follow LIVE.

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will play in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022
X

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu will play in the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022 (Source: BAC, Getty)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2022-06-10T13:35:57+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022!

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are the lone two Indians remaining in the fray at the BWF Super 500 tournament and they will seek to keep medal chances alive as they get ready to take on tough opponents in their quarter-final clashes.

While Lakshya Sen will cross paths with third-seeded Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen, PV Sindhu will square off against Thai veteran Ratchanok Intanon, for a place in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022.

Follow all badminton updates live here:

