Badminton
Indonesia Masters 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: Lakshya, Sindhu in action — Scores, Results, Blog
Lakshya and Sindhu have a tough job on their hands as they are slated to cross roads with Chou Tien-chen and Ratchanok Intanon, respectively, for a place in the semis of the Indonesia Masters. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022!
Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are the lone two Indians remaining in the fray at the BWF Super 500 tournament and they will seek to keep medal chances alive as they get ready to take on tough opponents in their quarter-final clashes.
While Lakshya Sen will cross paths with third-seeded Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen, PV Sindhu will square off against Thai veteran Ratchanok Intanon, for a place in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022.
Follow all badminton updates live here:
Live Updates
- 10 Jun 2022 8:05 AM GMT
That is all from our coverage of the Men's Singles Quarterfinals. We will be back with another game where PV Sindhu takes on Ratchanok Intanon at 4:15 PM IST
- 10 Jun 2022 8:01 AM GMT
Lakshya returns two smashes to take one more point. Chou 20-14 Sen
- 10 Jun 2022 8:00 AM GMT
Chou with a cross-court smash to reach 19-12
- 10 Jun 2022 7:58 AM GMT
Lakshya with back to back errors. Chou leads by 6 points again. Chou 17-11 Sen
- 10 Jun 2022 7:58 AM GMT
