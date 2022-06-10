Indonesia Masters 2022 Quarterfinals LIVE: Lakshya, Sindhu in action — Scores, Results, Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge from the quarter-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022!

Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu are the lone two Indians remaining in the fray at the BWF Super 500 tournament and they will seek to keep medal chances alive as they get ready to take on tough opponents in their quarter-final clashes.

While Lakshya Sen will cross paths with third-seeded Chinese Taipei player Chou Tien-chen, PV Sindhu will square off against Thai veteran Ratchanok Intanon, for a place in the semi-finals of the Indonesia Masters 2022.

