Badminton
Indonesia Masters 2021 LIVE, Quarter-finals - PV Sindhu in action - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog
Catch all the live badminton action as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy eye semi-finals. Follow LIVE.
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Indonesia Masters 2021 quarter-finals!
Let's get-set-ready ourselves for some exciting badminton action coming our way as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will feature in mighty clashes and remain in contention for the Indonesia Masters 2021 title.
While World Champion PV Sindhu is set to clash against Turkey's Neslihan Yiğit, it will be an all-Indian clash in the other quarter-final starring Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.
Follow ALL updates live here:
Live Updates
- 19 Nov 2021 7:26 AM GMT
Brilliant, brilliant start to this day!
PV Sindhu remains in cruise control and extends her dominance to a 4-0 head-to-head lead against the Turkish opponent.
Semi-finals, it is!!
- 19 Nov 2021 7:23 AM GMT
PV SINDHU IS THROUGH TO THE SEMIS!!
And in a second straight tournament, PV Sindhu makes it to the semi-finals after a dominant showing against Turkey's Neslihan Yigit in just 35 minutes to win, 21-13, 21-10!
- 19 Nov 2021 7:19 AM GMT
PV Sindhu is edging closer to the finish line here!
With a 5-point cushion to aid her, PV Sindhu leads comfortably at 15-10, her smashes doing most of the talking.
- 19 Nov 2021 7:16 AM GMT
Phew, Sindhu gains the momentum!
Sindhu leads now and takes the mid-game interval break of the second game at 11-8! Let's go!!
- 19 Nov 2021 7:14 AM GMT
Real close fight here!
Yigit is determined to fight back in Game 2 and Sindhu is being made to work hard for the points. It is 8 ALL.
- 19 Nov 2021 7:10 AM GMT
Into Game 2, the battle has evened out somewhat
PV Sindhu still has the steam in Game 2 but Yigit is showing a braver fight now. The duo are tied at 5 ALL!
- 19 Nov 2021 7:02 AM GMT
And that is a smooth wrap on Game 1!
PV Sindhu pockets the first game in style and needs only 14 minutes in doing so, 21-13! Onwards we go!