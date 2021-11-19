Indonesia Masters 2021 LIVE, Quarter-finals - PV Sindhu in action - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Indonesia Masters 2021 quarter-finals!

Let's get-set-ready ourselves for some exciting badminton action coming our way as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will feature in mighty clashes and remain in contention for the Indonesia Masters 2021 title.

While World Champion PV Sindhu is set to clash against Turkey's Neslihan Yiğit, it will be an all-Indian clash in the other quarter-final starring Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.

Follow ALL updates live here: