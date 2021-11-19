Log In
Badminton

Indonesia Masters 2021 LIVE, Quarter-finals - PV Sindhu in action - Scores, Updates, Results, Live Blog

Catch all the live badminton action as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy eye semi-finals. Follow LIVE.

PV Sindhu
PV Sindhu (Source: BWF)

By

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 2021-11-19T12:56:20+05:30

Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge for the Indonesia Masters 2021 quarter-finals!

Let's get-set-ready ourselves for some exciting badminton action coming our way as PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy will feature in mighty clashes and remain in contention for the Indonesia Masters 2021 title.

While World Champion PV Sindhu is set to clash against Turkey's Neslihan Yiğit, it will be an all-Indian clash in the other quarter-final starring Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.

Follow ALL updates live here:

Live Updates

Badminton Bai PV Sindhu Kidambi Srikanth HS Prannoy 
