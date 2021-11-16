Badminton
Indonesia Masters LIVE - Lakshya Sen in action - Updates, Results, Scores, Blog
Follow us for all the LIVE updates from the Day 1 of Indonesia Masters 2021.
Welcome to The Bridge's LIVE blog from Day 1 of the Indonesia Masters 2021
The badminton action is back again with the Super 750 series Indonesia Masters 2021. All the top Indian shuttlers including the likes of PV Sindhu, and others will be in action over the course of the next few days in Bali.
On the very first day of the event, a total of six Indians - Ashwini-Sikki, Satwik-Chirag, Lakshya Sen and PV Sindhu, will be in action across four different matches.
Live Updates
- 16 Nov 2021 5:26 AM GMT
Saina Nehwal's last international title was Indonesia Masters 2019!
It has been more than 2 years since the Indian veteran Saina Nehwal won any international title. The last title she won was the Indonesia Masters 2019 - a super 500 event then.
Nehwal had then faced Spain's Carolina Marin in the final, who retired midway through the contest to hand the Indian the crown. Unfortunately, the 2012 Olympic bronze medallist will not be in action this time around and the Indian hopes in women's singles will rest solely on PV Sindhu.
- 16 Nov 2021 5:08 AM GMT
Gooood Morning!
The badminton action is back again, this time in the form of Indonesia Masters 2021 with all the top Indian shuttlers in contention for the title. Only two Indians have ever won the Indonesia Masters title - HS Prannoy in 2014 and Saina Nehwal in 2019.
There has been a lot said and written about the current state of Indian badminton, and the players would be eager to prove their critics wrong. Can India get their third Indonesia Masters Champion? We will know in the next few days!