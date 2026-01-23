Indonesia Masters 2026: Indian campaign ends as PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen crash out

The Indian campaign at the 2026 Indonesia Masters Super 500 came to an end as PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen crashed out of contention with quarter-final losses on Friday.

Sindhu, the double Olympic medalist, went down 13-21, 17-21 in straight games at the hands of the top seeded Chen Yu Fei of China in a battle marred with controversy.

Having lost the opening game rather convincingly, Sindhu was leading 12-11 in the second when she was shown a yellow card for misconduct after questioning the line umpire's decision for a shot from Chen.





The Indian completely lost the momentum from that point as Chen raced to a 16-12 lead before the chair umpire showed Sindhu a red card for delay.

The 2019 world champion did try to make her way back into the contest, but it was too little too late as Chen cruised into the semi-finals.

Lakshya Sen crashes out

Minutes later, Lakshya Sen bowed out of contention after falling to a loss at the hands of a relatively unknown Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul of Thailand.

Up against the world No 44, Sen lost 18-21, 20-22 in 46 minutes.

The loss marked a second straight quarter-final exit for Sen, having lost at the same stage during the 2026 India Open Super 750 last week.

It also marked a second straight loss to a left-handed shuttler for Sen, having lost to Lin Chu Yi of Chinese Taipei in Delhi.