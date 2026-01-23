PV Sindhu shown red card at Indonesia Masters – What does it mean? Explained

The Indian double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu was shown a red card during her 2026 Indonesia Masters Super 500 quarter-final match at the Istora Senayan on Friday.

Sindhu, who ended up losing 13-21, 17-21 to the top seeded Chen Yu Fei of China, was seen in an intense argument with the officials following the decision.





#News | PV Sindhu crashes out of the Indonesia Masters after a controversial Red Card penalty.



Chinese World No. 4, Chen Yufei, defeated PV Sindhu 21-13, 21-17 in straight games, after she picked up a red card for delaying the game and misconduct.#Badminton pic.twitter.com/SK90IT1rQs — The Bridge (@the_bridge_in) January 23, 2026

The saga started when Sindhu was leading 12-11 in the second game and a shot from Chen Yu Fei was called in by on her forehand side by the line umpire. The Indian, who had lost her only challenge in the rally before, was unhappy with the decision.

Sindhu expressed her displeasure but with no challenges remaining she couldn't ask for a referral. Her antics earned her a yellow card for misconduct.

Minutes later with Sindhu trailing 12-16, the chair umpire showed her a red card for delaying the game.

The decision took even Chen Yu Fei by surprise. The 2019 world champion from India was in position to receive and the Chinese ready to serve when the chair umpire pulled out a red card, raising eyebrows.

It was at this point that things got heated up with Sindhu visibly frustrated at the decision and calling in match officials into the middle.

A heated discussion ensued between the shuttler and official, but there was nothing much Sindhu could do.

PV Sindhu in discussion with the official (Photo credit: Screenshot/Hotstar )





What does a red card mean in badminton?

A red card is issued in badminton if a player indulges in serious misconduct, unsportsmanlike behaviour or causes excessive delays.

In Sindhu's case, the misconduct for which she was shown a yellow and the questionable card for delay combined for a red card.

If a red card is shown to a shuttler, the opponent is awarded a point which is what happened in this case.

Sindhu went from trailing 12-16 to trailing 12-17 before eventually crashing out of the competition.



