Indonesia Masters 2021 LIVE - Kidambi Srikanth in action - Scores, Results, Updates, Live Blog

Indian shuttlers started off on the right foot on Day 1 of the main draw with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy registering victories while only Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty suffered a shocking loss.

It's another packed-up day at the Indonesia Masters for Indian badminton players with Kidambi Srikanth and B. Sai Praneeth, among others, opening their campaign today.

