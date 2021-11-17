Badminton
Indonesia Masters 2021 LIVE - Kidambi Srikanth in action - Scores, Results, Updates, Live Blog
Catch all the live badminton action from the Indonesia Masters 2021 here!
Welcome to the live blog of The Bridge as we take you through some exciting badminton action from the 2021 Indonesia Masters Super 750 tournament!
Indian shuttlers started off on the right foot on Day 1 of the main draw with PV Sindhu, Lakshya Sen and the pair of Ashwini Ponnappa/N Sikki Reddy registering victories while only Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty suffered a shocking loss.
It's another packed-up day at the Indonesia Masters for Indian badminton players with Kidambi Srikanth and B. Sai Praneeth, among others, opening their campaign today.
Follow all updates LIVE here:
Live Updates
- 17 Nov 2021 6:28 AM GMT
Great, great stuff from Kidambi Srikanth here!
Kidambi Srikanth looks to be in fine form to play such draining matches and has booked his place in the next round!
Great going for India at the Indonesia Masters!!
- 17 Nov 2021 6:26 AM GMT
What a marathon this was but Kidambi Srikanth prevails and wins!!!
Kidambi Srikanth battles in a 1 hour 15 minutes thriller and finally manages to win against Christo Popov, 21-18, 15-21, 21-16!
- 17 Nov 2021 6:23 AM GMT
Srikanth is edging close to winning this match now - he leads 19-15!
Such a physically draining match this as it's well over 74 minutes now - but the finish line is looming extremely near and Srikanth is making a dash for it!
- 17 Nov 2021 6:12 AM GMT
Kidambi Srikanth gets the mid-game break and is going full throttle here!
Srikanth rallies away to keep the lead at 12-7 and is displaying a lot of impressive shots!
- 17 Nov 2021 6:09 AM GMT
Kidambi keeps the lead but Popov is hot on the pursuit here!
Srikanth commands the lead in the decider at 9-6 and is covering the court really well, even at this stage of the match that has crossed the one hour mark!
- 17 Nov 2021 6:03 AM GMT
Into the decider, Srikanth is firing away here!
Kidambi Srikanth gets off to a strong start in the deciding game as he fires away winners to lead 6-2!
- 17 Nov 2021 5:57 AM GMT
And Popov gets the game and forces the match into a decider!
Srikanth tries his best but Popov has the momentum and he gets the game, 21-15 to take this match into a decider. Let's hope for the best now and keep our nerves steady!
- 17 Nov 2021 5:54 AM GMT
The pressure is ON Kidambi now!
Popov is inching closer to getting this game as he leads 19-14 here and is attacking with smashes.
Srikanth needs to step in NOW to stop this match from going into a decider.