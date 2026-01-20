Indonesia Masters 2026: Anmol Kharb, Aakarshi Kashyap progress to main draw

Indian shuttlers had a good start to the Indonesia Masters 2026 campaign as Anmol Kharb and Aakarshi Kashyap advanced to the main draw at the Istora Senayan on Tuesday.

Anmol defeated Wen Yu Zhang of Canada in an hour-long 21-18, 20-22, 21-19 thriller, while Aakarshi overpowered Isharani Baruah 21-13, 21-17 in an all-Indian matchup.

They will join PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod and Tanvi Sharma in the first round of the women's singles main draw tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Tasnim Mir was knocked out after losing to Amalia Schulz of Denmark, 12-21, 16-21, in the women's singles qualifying round.

On the other hand, India will have no representation in the women's doubles main draw as India's pair of Rashmi Ganesh and Sania Sikkandar bowed out in the qualifying round.

The duo lost to the Chinese pair of Keng Shu Liang and Li Hua Zhou, 21-23, 10-21 in a 34-minute match.

Indians in main draw of Indonesia Masters 2026