Indonesia Masters 2026: Indian shuttlers aim to bounce back after a dismal week - Preview

Indian shuttlers gear up for a third straight week of intense badminton competition at the Indonesia Masters Super 500, scheduled from January 20-25 in Jakarta.

Setting aside the underwhelming performances from last week's home tournament, the India Open, India's top players will aim to return to winning ways at the Istora Senayan.

The Indian contingent will be led by the two-time Olympic medalist PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen in the singles, alongside the experienced Kidambi Srikanth and HS Prannoy.

In doubles, however, India's representation is comparatively smaller, as top pairs Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty and Treesa Jolly/Gayatri Gopichand have withdrawn from the event.

Both Sindhu and Lakshya will have a relatively favourable opening draw, facing no seeded opponents before the quarterfinals.

For Sindhu, a potential quarterfinal matchup will be against the top seed Chen Yu Fei of China, while Lakshya could meet the winner of the first-round encounter between compatriot HS Prannoy and Lee Zii Jia

On the other hand, youngsters Ayush Shetty and Tanvi Sharma had a tricky first-round match-up against eighth-seeded Alwi Farhan and fifth-seeded Tomoka Miyazaki, respectively.





Indian Squad for Indonesia Masters 2026

Men’s Singles Main Draw - Lakshya Sen, Ayush Shetty, Kidambi Srikanth, HS Prannoy, Kiran George

Women’s Singles Main Draw – PV Sindhu, Malvika Bansod, Tanvi Sharma

Women’s Singles Qualifying Draw - Anmol Kharb, Tasnim Mir, Isharani Baruah, Aakarshi Kahyap

Men’s Doubles - Hariharan Amsakarunan/MR Arjun

Women’s Doubles Qualifying Draw - Rashmi Ganesh/ Sania Sikkandar

Mixed Doubles - Dhruv Kapila/Tanisha Crasto, Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Gadde

Where to Watch the Indonesia Masters 2026

Jio Hotsar will broadcast live action from the second round onwards of the Indonesia Masters. Live streaming will also be available on the BWF TV YouTube channel.