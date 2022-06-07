Indonesia Masters 2022: Aakarshi, Sumeeth-Ashwini progress to main draw

Talented Indian shuttler Aakarshi Kashyap notched up a hard-fought win over Thailand's Sirada Roongpiboonsopit in the women's singles qualifying round to enter the main draw of the Indonesia Masters Super 500 tournament on Tuesday.



Kashyap, who had claimed the top spot in the national selection trials for upcoming major events, including Commonwealth Games, prevailed 13-21, 21-9, 21-9 over Sirada in 46 minutes. She will face USA's Beiwen Zhang next. Indian mixed doubles pair of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa, who had grabbed the top position in the selection trials to secure a place in the CWG squad, also made a winning start to their campaign.