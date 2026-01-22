Indonesia Masters 2026: Sindhu, Lakshya Sen in quarters; Anmol Kharb, Kidambi Srikanth exit

India's PV Sindhu and Lakshya Sen advanced to the quarter-finals of the 2026 Indonesia Masters Super 500 at the Istora Senayan on Thursday.

While Sindhu took down Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark 21-19, 21-18 in the Round of 16 for her 500th career win in singles, Sen got the better off Hong Kong's Jason Gunawan.





In what was the first-ever encounter between the two, Sen dominated the proceedings for a 21-10, 21-11 straight games win just 33 minutes.

The Indian was not troubled one bit as she forced his way into a second consecutive quarter-finals in as many weeks.

Sen will now face-off against Panitchaphon Teeraratsakul in the quarter-finals on Friday.

Srikanth, Anmol Kharb exit

Among the other Indians in action, former world No 1 Kidambi Srikanth and the rising Anmol Kharb bowed out of contention from the men's and women's singles respectively.

While Srikanth faced a 11-21, 10-21 loss in just 32 minutes to the fourth seeded Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei, Kharb took a game off former world champion Nozomi Okuhara.

Kharb, who had shot to fame with her exploits at the Badminton Asia Team Championships two years ago, pocketed the opening game 21-16 to stun the Japanese veteran.

She had her chances to win the match as well but far too many unforced errors haunted her as Okuhara won the next two games 21-14, 21-11 to book a quarter-final spot in 56 minutes.

Elsewhere, the Indian men's doubles pair of Hariharan Amsakarunan and MR Arjun once again put a good fight before going down 17-21, 21-9, 16-21 against the third seeded Man Wei Chong and Kai Wun Tee of Malaysia.