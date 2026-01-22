Indonesia Masters 2026: PV Sindhu completes 500 career wins in women's singles

PV Sindhu became the first Indian shuttler to record 500 career wins in women's singles as she made her way into the quarter-finals of the 2026 Indonesia Masters Super 500 on Thursday.

Up against Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark in the round of 16, Sindhu registered a comfortable 21-19, 21-18 victory in straight games to enter the third round.

This was Sindhu's fifth win over Kjaersfeldt in what was their sixth head-to-head encounter.

The win also marked the 500th women's singles win in her professional career. She is only the sixth player in history to reach the milestone.

The others to have achieve the feat include Ratchanok Intanon (576), Tai Tzu Ying (570), Akane Yamaguchi (532), Carolina Marin (526), and Petya Nedelcheva.

Sindhu's total career wins stand at 516, having won a slew of doubles matches in team events earlier in her career.

The double Olympic medalist will now face off against China's Chen Yu Fei in the quarter-finals on Friday.