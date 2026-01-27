Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Badminton

Indonesia Masters 2026: PV Sindhu records fastest smash in women's singles

PV Sindhu hit a smash at 380.1 kph.

PV Sindhu at 2026 India Open (Photo credit: BAI)

The Bridge Desk

Updated: 27 Jan 2026 7:59 PM IST

India's double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu recorded the fastest smash in women's singles at the 2026 Indonesia Masters Super 500 at the Istora Senayan last week.

Sindhu hit a smash with a speed of 380.1 kph to top the charts during her run into the quarter-finals.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand was the second fastest with a smash speed of 373.5.

Sindhu had enjoyed a good run in the tournament, winning two matches before going down to China's Chen Yu Fei in the a controversial match which saw the Indian pick up a red card.

The other Indian to reach quarter-finals at the 2026 Indonesia Masters, Lakshya Sen, also featured among the top-10 fastest smashes in men's singles.

Sen, a world championship bronze medalist, hit a smash at 419 kph. It was the seventh fastest in a chart led by Panitchapon Teeraratsakul of Thailand.

