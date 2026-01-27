Indonesia Masters 2026: PV Sindhu records fastest smash in women's singles

India's double Olympic medalist PV Sindhu recorded the fastest smash in women's singles at the 2026 Indonesia Masters Super 500 at the Istora Senayan last week.

Sindhu hit a smash with a speed of 380.1 kph to top the charts during her run into the quarter-finals.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan of Thailand was the second fastest with a smash speed of 373.5.

Sindhu had enjoyed a good run in the tournament, winning two matches before going down to China's Chen Yu Fei in the a controversial match which saw the Indian pick up a red card.

The other Indian to reach quarter-finals at the 2026 Indonesia Masters, Lakshya Sen, also featured among the top-10 fastest smashes in men's singles.

Sen, a world championship bronze medalist, hit a smash at 419 kph. It was the seventh fastest in a chart led by Panitchapon Teeraratsakul of Thailand.