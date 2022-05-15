WATCH: India's winning moment as they bag their first-ever Thomas Cup trophy

The Indian men's badminton team has created history at the ongoing Thomas Cup 2022 as they won the first-ever tournament in 73 years. They defeated Indonesia by a straight score of 3-0 to win the match and Championship.

Dreams do come true. What a spirit! Need to pinch myself to believe.



We won. #ThomasCup pic.twitter.com/qEjRjkjr7g — Arshi Yasin (@arshi_yasin) May 15, 2022

Lakshya Sen began the proceedings In the first match, and beat Olympic bronze medallist and World No. 5 Anthony Ginting by a score of 2-1.



After Lakshya, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty kept the winning momentum going. Facing the combined team of the Minions and the Daddies with Kevin Sukamuljo and Mohammad Ahsan on the other side of the court, Satwik-Chirag played a nerve-wracking thriller and beat their opponents 3-2.



Coming into play the third game was Kidambi Srikanth who showed his fluency against a struggling Jonatan Christie. The Indian was looking in control with his momentum and played on crosscourt to put his opponent under pressure. Kidambi showed some signs of giving away the game but produced an absolute stunner of a final three points to seal the game, match and tournament for India.