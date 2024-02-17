Badminton
Badminton Asia Team C'Ships LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri, Ashmita give India 2-1 lead over Japan in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog
Catch the live updates of the national women's team's semifinal clash against Japan in the Badminton Asia Team Championships in Shah Alam, Malaysia, on Saturday.
The Indian women's badminton team goes up against Japan in the semifinal of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Saturday in Shah Alam, Malaysia.
The national women's team has already secured its maiden medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships by reaching the semifinals for the first time on Friday.
India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 to set up a semifinal clash against Japan, who beat China in the other quarterfinal fixture.
The Indian team, however, will miss Tanisha Crasto, who suffered a niggle during her women's doubles match yesterday. Hence, the team management tasked PV Sindhu to form a scratch pair with Crasto's partner Ashwini Ponnappa to play the second women's doubles match of the tie.
Catch live updates:
Live Updates
- 17 Feb 2024 5:30 AM GMT
Ashwini-Sindhu loses the 1st game
Rena and Ayako win the first game 21-14 quite easily.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:29 AM GMT
1st Game: Rena goes into the net
Ashwini and Sindhu earn a point by forcing Rena to play into the net. They trail 14-19.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:26 AM GMT
1st Game: Unforced error by Rena
Ashwini and Sindhu trail 12-18.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:26 AM GMT
1st Game: Ayako hits Sindhu
Rena and Ayako go 17-11 up in the first game.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:25 AM GMT
1st Game: Rena goes wide
Rena goes wide as the Indian duo win a point to trail 10-16.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:23 AM GMT
1st Game: A point for Ashwini-Sindhu
Sindhu anticipates it well and allows the shuttle to go long. Ashwini and Sindhu trail 9-14.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:22 AM GMT
1st Game: Sindhu's smash goes into the net
Rena and Ayako take 13-8 lead.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:21 AM GMT
1st Game: Ashwini-Sindhu trails 7-11 at the interval
Rena and Ayako win two points in a row to take an 11-7 lead at the interval.
- 17 Feb 2024 5:20 AM GMT
1st Game: Smash by Sindhu
The Indian duo reduce the gap as they trail 7-9 now.