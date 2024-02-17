Badminton Asia Team C'Ships LIVE: Treesa-Gayatri, Ashmita give India 2-1 lead over Japan in semis - Scores, Updates, Blog

The Indian women's badminton team goes up against Japan in the semifinal of the Badminton Asia Team Championships on Saturday in Shah Alam, Malaysia.

The national women's team has already secured its maiden medal at the Badminton Asia Team Championships by reaching the semifinals for the first time on Friday.

India defeated Hong Kong 3-0 to set up a semifinal clash against Japan, who beat China in the other quarterfinal fixture.

The Indian team, however, will miss Tanisha Crasto, who suffered a niggle during her women's doubles match yesterday. Hence, the team management tasked PV Sindhu to form a scratch pair with Crasto's partner Ashwini Ponnappa to play the second women's doubles match of the tie.

Catch live updates: