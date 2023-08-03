Indian team announced for Badminton World Junior Championships

Unnati Hooda and Tara Shah make the cut as the Badminton Association of India announced the team for the upcoming BWF World Junior Championship on Wednesday.

The final selection trials were conducted in Karnail Singh Railway Stadium, New Delhi from 26th July to 29th July. BWF World Junior Championship is scheduled from 25th September to 8th October 2023 in Spokane, USA.

A 14-member contingent was picked with four shuttlers in men's and women's singles categories and two pair in each of the doubles categories.

Ayush Shetty, Tushar Suveer, Lokesh Reddy, and Nicholas Nathan Raj were picked in the boy's singles category. In the girl's singles category, Unnati Hooda, Tara Shah, Devika Sihag, and Shriyanshi Valishetty made the cut to the team.

Although India will be able to field only three players each in the singles category given Team India is ranked 13th in BWF rankings at the moment. BAI mentioned that the top three players in the singles category will participate.

The pair of Nicholas Nathan Raj and Tushar Suveer along with Divyam Arora and Mayank Rana will represent India in the men's doubles. In women's doubles, Radhika Sharma and Tanvi Sharma along with Vennala K and Shriyanshi Valishetty were picked.

The mixed doubles pair of Radhika Sharma and Samarveer, who impressed at the Badminton Asia Junior Championships will feature in mixed doubles along with the pair of Sathwik Reddy and Vaishnavi Khadkekar.

India won one medal in last edition of the tournament when S Sankar Muthuswamy lost in the boy's singles final to clinch the silver medal.