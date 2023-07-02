18-member Indian squad leaves for Badminton Asia Junior Championships

After undergoing a rigorous two-week preparatory training camp at the Tau Devilal Stadium in Panchkula, the 18-member Indian squad are ready to leave for the Badminton Asia Junior Championships to be held in Indonesia from July 7-16.

The 14-days training camp aimed to bolster the team’s preparations was supported by REC Limited, a Maharatna Company under Ministry of Power along with Sports Authority of India (SAI) and Badminton Association of India (BAI) to strengthen the development program of Indian badminton.

“We have a formidable squad that has abilities to challenge the best. I wish each of them as well as the coaching staffs, all the best for the Championships,” said Badminton Association of India General Secretary, Sanjay Mishra.

REC Limited in various capacities have been supporting and powering excellence. As part of this partnership with REC Limited, BAI aims to boost development and training programmes that will help in achieving excellence while driving grassroots projects and necessary support systems for badminton in India.

In the group stage, India is pitted in Group C along with Malaysia, Bangladesh and Hong Kong. The top two teams from each group will qualify to the knockout stage. In the past, India has won two gold medals, one silver and a bronze.



PV Sindhu was the first to claim a gold medal in 2012 Championships, Lakshya Sen added to that tally in 2018. This junior tournament is a stepping stone for shuttlers aspiring to grow in the sport.

Indian Squad for Badminton Asia Junior Championship

BOYS SINGLES: Lakshya Sharma, Samarveer, Ayush Shetty and Dhruv Negi

GIRLS SINGLES: Rakshita Sree, Shriyanshi Valishetty, Tara Shah and Anmol Kharb

BOYS DOUBLES: Nichola Nathan Raj/ Tushar Suveer and Divyam Arora/ Mayank Rana

GIRLS DOUBLES: Radhika Sharma/ Tanvi Sharma and Karnika Sree/ Taneesha Singh

MIXED DOUBLES: Samarveer/Radhika Sharma and Arulmurugan R/ Srinidhi N