Indian Sports Live Updates: March 18 — Saina Nehwal retires hurt from All-England Badminton Open

India had a mixed start to the prestigious 2021 All-England Badminton Open with PV Sindhu sailing to the Round of 16. However, the men's singles draw saw Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap knocked out in Round of 32. Late in the night, Saina Nehwal had to retire from her match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt due to an injury.

Let's look at all the results from Birmingham and we will keep you posted on India's qualification in table tennis via the Asian Qualification Table Tennis Tournament in Doha.