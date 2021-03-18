Badminton
Indian Sports Live Updates: March 18 — Saina Nehwal retires hurt from All-England Badminton Open
Latest updates on Indian sports news and features from All England Open Badminton Championships, Manika Batra qualification etc.
Welcome to The Bridge's live blog for your latest news and interesting features on Indian sports.
India had a mixed start to the prestigious 2021 All-England Badminton Open with PV Sindhu sailing to the Round of 16. However, the men's singles draw saw Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap knocked out in Round of 32. Late in the night, Saina Nehwal had to retire from her match against Denmark's Mia Blichfeldt due to an injury.
Let's look at all the results from Birmingham and we will keep you posted on India's qualification in table tennis via the Asian Qualification Table Tennis Tournament in Doha.
Live Updates
- 18 March 2021 6:36 AM GMT
Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das; breaks PT Usha's meet record of 23 years
Dhanalakshmi beats Hima Das by a comfortable margin in the 200m event at the ongoing 24th Federation Cup Senior Athletics Championships currently being held in Patiala. What makes her timing more noteworthy is the fact that she broke a Meet Record. India's legendary sprinter PT Usha ran 23.30 seconds in 1998.
- 18 March 2021 5:14 AM GMT
Who is Ritika Phogat?
Ritika is the maternal-side cousin of Geeta and Babita Phogat. Many of the news portals across India have been sharing photos of Geeta and Babita Phogat in their articles, which gives a wrong connotation.
- 18 March 2021 5:11 AM GMT
Ritika Phogat dies by suicide
17-year-old Ritika Phogat, the maternal sister of wrestler Geeta and Babita Phogat, died by suicide after losing in a local wrestling match.
According to multiple reports, Ritika Phogat took part in the sub-junior and junior state tournament at Lohagarh Stadium in Bharatpur, which was held between 12 to 14 March. In the final, played on the last day, Ritika reached the final and lost by just a single point and the wrestler could not take the narrow defeat - thus hanging herself at around 11 PM.
- 18 March 2021 3:04 AM GMT
Chance for Manika Batra to qualify for Olympics
In women's singles at the Asian Olympic Qualification tournament in Doha, Manika Batra and Sutirtha Mukherjee will go head-to-head. Thus, India is already assured of one quota as it will go to one of these two ladies.
As our correspondent Kapil Choudhary writes in this article, if Sutirtha beats Manika — the latter will get the quota even though she lost because Sawettabutt of Thailand has already qualified. But if Sutirtha loses, she'll need Paranang from Thailand to get South-Eastern quota to qualify.
We will update more on the possibilities as we inch closer to the game.
- 18 March 2021 2:56 AM GMT
Athletics — Avinash Sable breaks own national record
Maharashtra's Avinash Sable created a new national record time of 8:20.20 seconds to win the 3000m steeplechase at the Federation Cup Senior National Athletics Championships in Patiala.
Having already secured Olympic qualification, Sable broke his earlier national mark of 8:21.37 in the World Championships in Doha.
- 18 March 2021 2:45 AM GMT
Sai Praneeth, HS Prannoy, Sameer Verma, Lakshya Sen win
It was an overall good day for Indian men's singles. While Kashyap and Srikanth failed — there were four wins. Lakshya Sen beat Kantaphon Wangcharoen, Prannoy beat Darren Liew and will next face World No. 1 Kento Momota. Sameer Verma and Sai Praneeth both win in two games and has a tough draw in the next round where they will face the second and third seeded players.
- 18 March 2021 2:36 AM GMT
Srikanth falls, Sindhu marches on
Contrasting results from the two other top shuttlers with Kidambi Srikanth losing to a lower-ranked opponent Nhat Nguyen, going down in three games 11-21, 21-15, 12-21.
PV Sindhu on the other hand got the better of Malaysia's Soniia Cheah 21-11, 21-17 in 39 minutes to set up a Round of 16 clash against the young Line Christophersen.
- 18 March 2021 2:31 AM GMT
Saina's husband knocked out as well
Earlier in the day, men's shuttler Parupalli Kashyap was knocked out by World No. 1 Kento Momota in his opening match.
“I’m in good shape but I could not figure out how to play him, at least at the start, and the beginning of the second game. I could play well in patches and push him to a stage where he got a bit nervous. He has a lot of wins with him so he’s confident. I can take some positives from the second game. It’s his first match and he was very good today for a first round, and he made very few errors,” Kashyap said after the match.
- 18 March 2021 2:29 AM GMT
Saina Nehwal 'retires hurt' in Round 1
Saina Nehwal was trailing 8-21, 4-10 when she decided to retire hurt against Danish Mia Blichfeldt in Court 1.
This was Saina's 15 consecutive All-England appearance but was this the last time?