US Open 2024: Treesa-Gayatri, Priyanshu Rajawat to lead the charge

Young women's doubles pairing of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand will lead the Indian charge at the US Open, a BWF World Tour Super 300 event, begins Tuesday at the Fort Worth Convention Centre in Fort Worth, Texas.

Most of the top Indian shuttlers decided to give the tournament a miss as they focused on preparation for the Paris Olympics.

Entering the tournament as a second-seeded pair, Treesa and Gayatri are among the favourites to win the title. Their main challenge may come against Rin Iwanaga and Kie Nakanishi, the Japanese top seeds.

In the men's singles, Priyanshu Rajawat stepped up following Kidambi Srikanth’s withdrawal. As the eighth seed, Rajawat will lead India's challenge in men's singles, hoping to progress deep into the tournament.

Other Indian players in contention in men's singles include Ayush Shetty and S. Shankar Subramanian.

In the qualification round, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar will face Phone Pyae Naing of Myanmar. This match is crucial for Kartikey as he looks to advance to the main draw.

Malvika Bansood will spearhead India's challenge in the women's singles category as the seventh seed. Tanya Hemanth is the other Indian women's singles player in the event.

The duo of Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga will carry India’s hopes in the men's doubles. As the sixth seed, they are the sole Indian representatives in this category and will strive to live up to their seeding with strong performances.

In mixed doubles, Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde will represent India. They are set to face Alexander Dunn and Julie Macpherson of Scotland in the first round.

Indian contingent at US Open 2024:

Men’s Singles: Priyanshu Rajawat, Ayush Shetty, S. Shankar Subramanian, Kartikey Gulshan Kumar (Qualification)

Women’s Singles: Malvika Bansood, Tanya Hemant

Men’s Doubles: Sai Pratheek and Krishna Prasad Garaga

Women’s doubles: Tressa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand Pullela

Mixed Doubles: Rohan Kapoor and Ruthvika Shivani Gadde

Fixtures of Round 1:

Qualifying:

Kartikey Gulshan Kumar VS Phone Pyae Naing (Mayanmar)

Men’s Singles:

Ayush Shetty VS Jia Heng Jason Teh (Singapore)

Priyanshu Rajawat (8th seed) VS Jan Louda (Czech Republic)

S. Shankar Subramanian VS Winner of Qualifier (3)

Women’s Singles:

Tanya Hemanth VS Wen Chi Hsu (5th seed) (Chinese Taipei)

Malvika Bansood VS Kristin Kuuba (Estonia)

Men’s Doubles:

Sai Pratheek/Krishna Prasad Garaga (6th seed) VS Scott Guildea/Paul Reynolds (Ireland)

Women’s Doubles:

Tressa Jolly/ Gayatri Gopichand Pullela (2nd seed) - Bye

Mixed Doubles:

Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Shivani Gadde VS Alexander Dunn/Julie Macpherson (Scotland)

Broadcast

﻿Indian fans can watch the live-action unfold on BWF’s official YouTube channel. Additionally, further rounds are likely to be available on Sports 18 and Jio Cinema.

