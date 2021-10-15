Indian men's badminton team loses 1-3 to Denmark in Thomas Cup quarterfinals

The world number 10 men's doubles pair of Chirag Shetty and Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, however, brought India back into the tie with a three-game win over the duo of Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen. The Indian duo won 21-15, 17-21, 21-18 in the match that lasted one hour and 12 minutes. Denmark, however, regained the lead after world number 3 Anders Antonsen easily beat B Sai Praneeth 21-8, 21-15 in the second singles in 45 minutes.



The pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila then lost 16-21, 9-21 to Mathias Christiansen and Frederik Sogaard in the second doubles to seal the tie in favour of Denmark. Indian women's team had also crashed out of the Uber Cup after losing 0-3 to Japan.

In the group stage, India had defeated the Netherlands and Tahiti by identical margins of 5-0 before losing to formidable China 1-4. India had finished second behind China in the group to qualify for the Thomas Cup quarterfinals for the first time since 2010.