Which Indian badminton players have qualified for Tokyo Olympics?

National badminton coach Pullela Gopichand believes that all four players – PV Sindhu, B Sai Praneeth and the doubles' duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty – have a solid chance of winning medals at the Tokyo Olympics.



India won six medals at the London Olympics in 2012 and Gopichand is of the opinion that the Indian contingent will surpass that mark in the upcoming Games. Without further ado, let's take a look at the four badminton players who have qualified for Tokyo Olympics: PV Sindhu – Women's Singles

PV Sindhu had to settle for silver at the 2016 Olympics in Rio. This time around, she'd like to go one step further. [Source: Scroll]

PV Sindhu came very close to winning an individual Olympic gold medal for India in 2016 but was left heartbroken by Spain's Carolina Marin in the final in Rio. However, not resting on her laurels and contending with a silver, PV Sindhu has continued to make forward strides in the sport of badminton throughout her career.

She was the first Indian to become Badminton World Champion after winning a gold medal at the 2019 World Championships. Sindhu defeated Nozomi Okuhara 21-7, 21-7 in the final! The 25-year-old also won the silver medal at the 2018 Commonwealth Games and the 2018 Asian Games. All eyes will be on PV Sindhu at the Tokyo Olympics! B Sai Praneeth – Men's Singles

Sai Praneeth stunned everyone by winning the Bronze at the 2019 World Championships [Source: Scroll]

Sai Praneeth burst onto the scene at the 2013 Thailand Open Grand Prix after pulling off a sensational victory. He managed to defeat the 2003 All England Champion Muhammad Hafiz Hashim of Malaysia. He also won against former World and Olympic Champion Taufik Hidayat in the first round of the Djarum Indonesia Open 2013, thus upsetting the home crowd.

He stunned Malaysia's Lee Chong Wei at 2016 All England Super Series Premier and won the 2016 Canadian Grand Prix in the men's singles category. Sai Praneeth also became the fourth Indian after Saina Nehwal, Srikanth Kidambi, and PV Sindhu to win the Singapore Open Series, doing so in 2017. At the BWF World Championships in 2019, Sai Praneeth became the first Indian male shuttler to win a bronze medal after Prakash Padukone had done the same in 1983. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy – Men's Doubles

The duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy [L] and Chirag Shetty [R] also have a great chance of winning a medal in Tokyo [Source: Sportstar]

Having joined the Pullela Gopichand Academy in Hyderabad in 2014, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy decided to become a doubles specialist. Along with K Manisha, he won 2015 Tata Open India International in 2015.