Indian badminton player Ajay Jayaram announces retirement at the age of 34

Indian badminton star Ajay Jayaram announced his retirement from the sport on Twitter yesterday. The 34-year-old put out an emotional post thanking a host of individuals and relaying his emotions about how he felt about the moment.

An excerpt from his farewell message read, "While I am engulfed by all these overwhelming emotions. I would like to celebrate and be grateful for what the badminton and sport, in general, has given me." He went on to thank all his family members, coaches and well-wishers for their contribution to his playing career and support through the way.



Ajay Jayaram has held an individual top 15 World Rank during his badminton career. He also finished as runners up at the Belgian Open in 2021 and at the White Nights International Challenge in 2018. He has won BWF International challenges such as the Waikato International in 2008, Smilling Fish international in 2010 and Czech International in the same year.

Amongst the BWF Grand Prix trophies, he won the Dutch Open in 2014 and 2015 along with two runners up trophies in 2010 and 2016. He also had one runners up finish at the BWF Superseries Korean Open in 2015.

We at The Bridge would also like to thank Ajay Jayaram for his contribution to Indian badminton and wish him well for the future!